Los Angeles Dodgers

Dodgers' Manager Dave Roberts Misses Game to Attend Daughter's Graduation

Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts missed Friday night’s game against the Arizona Diamondbacks to attend his daughter’s high school graduation in Southern California.

Los Angeles Dodgers Photo Day
Daniel Shirey/Getty Images

Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts missed Friday night's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks to attend his daughter's high school graduation in Southern California.

Bench coach Bob Geren will manage the team Friday. Roberts — in his seventh season managing the Dodgers — is expected to return Saturday.

The Dodgers are coming off a 14-1 win over the Diamondbacks on Thursday. Los Angeles has the best record in the National League with a 30-14 mark. They were the second team to hit the 30-win mark this season, joining the New York Yankees.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.
Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Los Angeles DodgersMLBBaseballDave RobertsBob Geren
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us