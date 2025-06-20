Dodgers manager Dave Roberts suspended one game for unsportsmanlike conduct during Thursday's game against Padres

Los Angeles Dodgers

Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts received a one-game suspensions and undisclosed fines for his role in a benches-clearing incident against the San Diego Padres on Thursday night at Dodger Stadium.

By Michael Duarte

San Diego Padres manager Mike Shildt also received a one game suspension and undisclosed fines. Padres' reliever Robert Suarez was suspended for three games and fined an undisclosed amount Friday for intentionally hitting Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Dodgers with a pitch in the ninth inning Thursday night.

"Jack Little was making his MLB debut. We were trying to get him to finish the game...he hits Tatis with a fastball and everyone knows there was no intent," said Roberts on the situation. "I didn't feel good about Tatis getting hit. He [Shildt] was yelling at me and staring me down. That bothered me...I took that personal."

Suarez appealed the suspension that was scheduled to begin Friday night when the Padres faced Kansas City at home.

Ohtani took a pitch to the back of his right (pitching) shoulder from Suarez in the Padres' 5-3 victory Thursday in Los Angeles. With Dodgers players starting to move over the dugout railing, Ohtani waved back his teammates.

