Former Dodgers player and coach Manny Mota recovering after stroke, team says

Former Dodgers player and long-time coach Manny Mota suffered a stroke Monday night and is in recovery, the team said in a Tuesday update.

Mota, 87, was resting comfortably and responding to commands, the team said in its update on X.

Last night, Dodger legend Manny Mota suffered a stroke. He is in recovery, where he is responsive to commands and is resting comfortably.



Anoche, la leyenda de los Dodgers Manny Mota sufrió un derrame cerebral. Se encuentra en recuperación, respondiendo al personal médico y… — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) April 15, 2025

"Dad never lost consciousness during the incident and is currently doing well," team broadcaster José Mota, a former player, told ESPN Deportes.

Lakers great Magic Johnson, a part-owner of the Dodgers, and his wife wished Moto well in a social media post.

"Cookie and I are praying for a speedy recovery for Dodgers legend, Manny Mota," Johnson said.

Tennis legend and minority team owner Billie Jean King posted, "Sending all our love and support to Manny Mota as he recovers from a stroke."

Mota, born in the Dominican Republic, spent 13 seasons with the Dodgers, joining the team in 1969 and remaining in Los Angeles after the end of his playing career in 1982. He was part of the World Series championship teams in 1981 and 1988 as a coach, a position he held with the team for 34 straight seasons.

Mota joined the big leagues at age 24 as a San Francisco Giant in 1962 before spending most of the decades in Pittsburgh.

Mota excelled as a pinch-hitter with Los Angeles, where he hit .315 in 1,923 at-bats. Mota finished his career with 150 pinch hits, a record that stood for two decades until Lenny Harris eclipsed the mark in 1999.

Mota hit .304 for this career and was a 1973 All-Star.

He retired from coaching in 2013 and became a full-time broadcaster.