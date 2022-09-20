Dodgers Base Stealing Legend and NL MVP Maury Wills Dies at 89

Dodgers great and seven-time All-Star Maury Wills has died at age 89, the team announced Tuesday.

The prolific base-stealing shortstop was an integral part of three World Series championship teams.

"The Los Angeles Dodgers are saddened by the passing of Dodger legend Maury Wills," the Dodgers said in a tweet. "Our thoughts are with Wills’ family, teammates and friends."

Wills died Monday night at his home in Arizona, the team said. No cause of death was provided.

Wills was a key player on World Series winning teams in 1959, 1963 and 1965 in a run of eight seasons with the Dodgers. He played for Pittsburgh and Montreal before a return to the Dodgers in 1969.

The team will wear in a patch in his memory for the rest of the season.

“Maury Wills was one of the most exciting Dodgers of all time,” team president and CEO Stan Kasten said. “He changed baseball with his base-running and made the stolen base an important part of the game. He was very instrumental in the success of the Dodgers with three world championships.”

He retired after the 1972 season as one of the all-time greats in stolen bases. He led the National League in stolen bases from 1960-1965, representing a constant threat on the base paths for opposing pitchers and catchers.

Wills batted .281 with 2,134 hits and 586 stolen bases in 1,942 games during an illustrious 14-year career. He earned the National League MVP in 1962. The seven-time All-Star won Gold Glove Awards in 1961 and 1962.

Wills managed the Seattle Mariners from 1980-81. He was 26-56 with a winning percentage of .317.