Dodgers' Max Muncy Injured in Play at First Base Against Brewers

Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Max Muncy left in the third inning of Sunday’s game against the Milwaukee Brewers after injuring his left arm.

Catcher Will Smith fielded a bunt by Jace Peterson and fired to Muncy. Peterson arrived at the same time, when Muncy had his left-handed glove in front of the runner. The ball hit Peterson in the back, and he was called out for interference on the play.

Muncy went down on his back and covered his eyes with his right hand while grimacing in pain. He stayed down for several minutes before getting up. He was replaced at first by Albert Pujols, who patted Muncy on the back as they crossed paths.

Muncy, the fourth-leading home run hitter in the National League with 36, is batting .250 for the playoff-bound Dodgers.