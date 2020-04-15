Dodgers’ Mookie Betts, David Price, and Kenley Jansen Honor Jackie Robinson on Anniversary of Major League Debut

Wednesday marked an important day in Major League Baseball history.

April 15, 1947 was the day Jackie Robinson made his MLB debut with the Brooklyn Dodgers and broke the color barrier in baseball. Since March 2004, MLB honors his legacy by celebrating "Jackie Robinson Day" on the anniversary of the historic debut.

Ordinarily, the Dodgers would be celebrating inside the friendly confines of Dodger Stadium for a pregame ceremony with every player on the field wearing the No. 42. The Dodgers were originally scheduled to host the St. Louis Cardinals on Jackie Robinson Day this season.

Instead, because of the COVID-19 global pandemic, the MLB season has been postponed indefinitely and the league was unable to celebrate the anniversary of Jackie Robinson's debut.

However, that did not stop many MLB players including current Dodgers from honoring the legacy of the late Jackie Robinson on social media.

Two of the newest members of the Los Angeles Dodgers, Mookie Betts and David Price, each posted tributes to Robinson on Twitter. Many fans are hoping they will get to see Betts play in a Dodger uniform before he becomes a free agent in 2021.

He showed us what the world could become. #42 pic.twitter.com/i9Bs27Ael0 — Mookie Betts (@mookiebetts) April 15, 2020

Happy Jackie Robinson day! Eternally grateful for Mr. Robinson! I have been looking forward to this day since being traded to LA. Can’t wait to get back to doing what we love! In the meantime let’s just stay home and stay safe. — David Price (@DAVIDprice24) April 15, 2020

Dodgers' closer Kenley Janen also shared the same Jordan Brand video on his Twitter that Betts did.

Even if there is no baseball today, we celebrate this day and we say - thank you, Jackie. 🙏🏽 #Jackie42 pic.twitter.com/vq0cDrlWZ1 — Kenley Jansen (@kenleyjansen74) April 15, 2020

The Dodgers team Twitter account encouraged fans to change their profile picture to No. 42.

“Maybe tomorrow we’ll all wear 42, that way they won’t tell us apart.”



We invite you to join us in changing your profile photo, header and phone wallpaper in honor of Jackie Robinson Day. #Jackie42 pic.twitter.com/yVrD89XbPM — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) April 15, 2020

Robinson's former team weren't the only ones celebrating Jackie Robinson Day without baseball being played. Several prominent baseball stars also took to social media to honor the legend.

Retired outfielder Curtis Granderson shared this photo he has of Robinson stealing home and announced that he would be donating 42,000 meals to the COVID-19 food banks in honor of Robinson's No. 42.

“𝗔 𝗹𝗶𝗳𝗲 𝗶𝘀 𝗻𝗼𝘁 𝗶𝗺𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁𝗮𝗻𝘁 𝗲𝘅𝗰𝗲𝗽𝘁 𝗶𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗶𝗺𝗽𝗮𝗰𝘁 𝗶𝘁 𝗵𝗮𝘀 𝗼𝗻 𝗼𝘁𝗵𝗲𝗿 𝗹𝗶𝘃𝗲𝘀.”



Although baseball may be on pause, today is bigger than baseball. #JackieRobinsonDay pic.twitter.com/NXGN7TYkC8 — Curtis Granderson (@cgrand3) April 15, 2020

Another newly retired player, former Yankees pitcher C.C. Sabathia, also honored Jackie Robinson by posting the video of Robinson stealing home in Game 1 of the 1955 World Series.

April 15, 1947 until forever. His LEGACY is breaking the color barrier for every African American player to be in the big leagues, without him we wouldn’t be here! Today, we celebrate an icon on and off the field. #Jackie42 #JackieRobinsonDay pic.twitter.com/bY0ObA5yiS — CC Sabathia (@CC_Sabathia) April 15, 2020

Utility player Niko Goodrum of the Detroit Tigers posted a picture of the mural at his house that features Robinson.

Dear Jackie,

I am honored! I am indebted! You made it possible for me to be able to live out my dreams! The events that you went through day in and day out just to play this game changed the WORLD! You are on my mural of change at my house!

- Niko Goodrum#JackieRobinsonDay pic.twitter.com/fLIh6ez578 — Niko Goodrum (@NikoGoodrum) April 15, 2020

San Diego Padres outfielder Tommy Pham retweeted a picture of the cleats he would have been wearing today, and will eventually wear on the field once baseball resumes.

Games aren’t being played but that doesn’t make April 15th any less special in the baseball world. @TphamLV will be wearing these whenever we get back to baseball. Happy Jackie Robinson Day! ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/tkrw5PxkRI — Jordan Custom Kicks (@mikejordan_art) April 15, 2020

New York Mets' pitcher Marcus Stroman also posted a tribute and showed off his Jackie Robinson tattoo on his right calf.

Beyond thankful and grateful for the legendary life of this man. Your trailblazing efforts paved the way for African Americans to play the sport I love. THANK YOU 42! pic.twitter.com/QpzkrXGjLN — Marcus Stroman (@STR0) April 15, 2020

Finally, Chicago White Sox shortstop, Tim Anderson, celebrated the anniversary by talking about Jackie Robinson and his legacy with kids from the ACE program on Zoom.

In honor of Jackie Robinson Day, @TimAnderson7 talked with kids from the ACE program about the impact #Jackie42 has had on his career. WATCH: pic.twitter.com/8J9JXEq38N — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) April 15, 2020

Additionally, film producer, Thomas Tull, who produced the movie "42," a biopic about Jackie Robinson, announced that he would donate exactly $4.2 million dollars worth of personal protective equipment to hospitals that serve the African American community and other hospitals that have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.