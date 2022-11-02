Dodgers' Mookie Betts Wins Gold Glove Award

The Los Angeles Dodgers may have not won during the MLB playoffs in October, but one of their players is taking home home hardware anyway.

Dodgers' outfielder Mookie Betts won his sixth career Gold Glove Award on Tuesday as MLB and Rawlings announced the list of winners before Game 3 of the World Series in Philadelphia.

Speaking of the Phillies, Philadelphia catcher J.T. Realmuto won his second career Gold Glove Award, and two members of the Astros, rookie shortstop and ALCS MVP Jeremy Peña, and right fielder Kyle Tucker, also won Gold Glove Awards.

According to Elias Sports Bureau, Peña is the first rookie shortstop to ever win a Gold Glove Award.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

“I heard that today and I was in shock because I didn’t know that was a thing,” he said. “But it’s pretty cool.”

Betts made multiple highlight worthy plays in right field during his third campaign with the Dodgers this season.

Gold Glover, Mookie Betts. pic.twitter.com/heBUKUcqQh — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) November 1, 2022

Dodgers' starting pitcher Tyler Anderson was also named a finalist, but did not win the award. Instead, the award went to Atlanta Braves pitcher Max Fried, who won a Gold Glove for the fourth consecutive time. Braves' shortstop Dansby Swanson won his first career Gold Glove.

St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado won his 10th straight Gold Glove and teammate Brendan Donovan joined him with his first career Gold Glove as a utility player. 2022 marked the first year utility players were included among Gold Glove winners.

Rounding out the National League, Arizona Diamondbacks first baseman Christian Walker, Colorado Rockies second baseman Brendan Rogers, and Chicago Cubs left fielder Ian Happ all won their first-ever Gold Glove Award. San Diego Padres center fielder Trent Grisham received his second Gold Glove award.

In the American League, the Cleveland Guardians dominated the field with four players win Gold Glove Awards. Second baseman Andres Gimenez, left fielder Steven Kwan, center fielder Myles Straw, and starting pitcher Shane Bieber all won.

New York Yankees catcher Jose Trevino won his first Gold Glove award, so did Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Baltimore Orioles third baseman Ramon Urias. DJ LeMahieu won his first Gold Glove as a utility player, but was his fourth career win.