Dodgers Named Finalist For ESPN’s Sports Humanitarian Team of the Year Award

The Los Angeles Dodgers were named a finalist for the Sports Humanitarian Team of the Year Award on Wednesday.

ESPN made the announcement, recognizing the work of the organization's charity, the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation (LADF).

The Sports Humanitarian Awards is in its sixth year, and it annually honors the top athletes, teams, and sports industry professionals who utilize sports in order to make a difference in their communities and throughout the world.

Nelson Cruz of the Minnesota Twins, Kevin Love of the Cleveland Cavaliers, and brothers Devin and Jason McCourty of the New England Patriots are among the nominees for the Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award.

The other finalists announced Wednesday by ESPN are Maya Moore of the Minnesota Lynx and WWE wrestler Titus O’Neil.

The Denver Broncos (NFL), the Sacramento Kings (NBA), and MLS club, New York City FC were among the other finalists in addition to the Dodgers for the humanitarian team of the year award.

The LADF's mission is to tackle the most pressing problems in Los Angeles, and the charity organization puts an emphasis on improving education, health care, homelessness, and social justice in the city.

“For Angelenos with limited access to education, sports, and healthcare, we strive to be a champion that increases the quality of life and confidence of the people we serve,” said Nichol Whiteman, Chief Executive Officer for the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation. “We are honored by this recognition and the ability to use the historic Dodger brand and the power of sport to run and fund proven programs that impact the lives of those who need it most.”

The Sports Humanitarian Awards will be combined with the annual ESPYS and the winner will be announced during the 2020 ESPYS broadcast on June 21.