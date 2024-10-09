Dodgers no longer favorites in Division Series against Padres, World Series odds shift dramatically after blowout loss in Game 2

As the MLB Division Series unfolds, the baseball world is in for a shock. For the first time this season, the Los Angeles Dodgers—once a heavy favorite—find themselves in an unfamiliar role: the underdogs.

After a split in the first two games, the odds have swung in favor of San Diego, who now hold a slight edge in advancing to the next round. According to the latest lines, the Padres are sitting at -130 to win the series, while the Dodgers have drifted to +110. A staggering shift from the opening line that had Los Angeles as a -135 favorite.

Even more surprising is the shift in World Series odds. The New York Yankees, long seen as contenders but never the favorites compared to the billion-dollar Dodgers, have overtaken the field, now standing at 3/1 to hoist the trophy.

As for the Dodgers, they’re now clumped in a three-way tie with the Phillies and Padres at 9/2 odds, a far cry from their previous dominance in the betting market.

With so much unpredictability in this year's postseason, the field is wide open, with any team remaining in the playoffs a possibility of winning the World Series title.

Whether it’s the “OMG Mets,” who were 11 games below .500 earlier in the season, or the “Comeback Cats,” from Detroit, each and every team still remaining has a chance to win it all, despite their playoff seeding or regular season performance.

The underdog Dodgers turn to their former “big game” pitcher in Walker Buehler for Game 3 of the NLDS on Tuesday night at Petco Park. After a less-than-stellar pitching performance from starters Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Jack Flaherty in Games 1 and 2 of the series, respectively, Buehler will need to turn back the clock to his previous dominant form during the 2018, 19, and 20 playoffs.

On the Padres' side, the odds shift reflects their ability to match the Dodgers punch for punch. San Diego’s deep lineup, anchored by stars like Manny Machado, Fernando Tatis Jr., and rookie Jackson Merrill, have proven they can go toe-to-toe with Los Angeles.

Their pitching staff, led by Dylan Cease, Yu Darvish, and Michael King, has done enough to neutralize the Dodgers' potent offense. If the Padres continue to capitalize on their opportunities, Los Angeles could be staring at another early exit to their rivals from the south, and third NLDS exit in as many years.

As for the broader World Series picture, the Yankees now find themselves atop the list with 3/1 odds. It’s a remarkable rise for a team that has dealt with its share of adversity throughout the season.

For Dodgers fans, seeing Los Angeles tied with both the Phillies and Padres at 9/2 odds feels like unfamiliar territory. The Dodgers have been the class of baseball for much of the past decade, but now they’ll have to claw their way back if they want to reclaim their spot as the favorite.

If there’s one thing we know about the postseason, it’s that momentum can shift in a heartbeat. For the Dodgers, it’s not time to panic—but it is time to wake up. Game 3 looms large. With emotions from both teams–and their fans– spilling out on to the field during Game 2, the Dodgers will need to temper those emotions and rediscover the magic that has made them perennial contenders. The road to the World Series is bumpier than expected, but there’s still plenty of baseball left to be played.