Dodgers offense disappears in 6-1 loss to Mets

Pete Alonso homered twice and drove in five runs, Griffin Canning held baseball’s best offense scoreless for six innings and the New York Mets defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers 6-1. 

By Beth Harris

Pete Alonso homered twice and drove in five runs, Griffin Canning held baseball’s best offense scoreless for six innings and the New York Mets defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers 6-1 on Wednesday night.

After the teams split a pair of 10-inning games to begin the series, the Mets took a 3-0 lead in the first when Alonso launched a two-run shot. They didn't score again until his three-run drive in the eighth, when Alonso hammered his 14th homer of the season 447 feet to nearly the top of the left-field pavilion.

Canning (6-2) allowed three hits, struck out seven and walked one for his first win since May 5 at Arizona.

Dodgers starter Tony Gonsolin hit Francisco Lindor with a pitch to open the game. Brandon Nimmo grounded into a fielder's choice to second, and Lindor was safe at third on Kiké Hernández’s error. Nimmo stole second and Lindor scored on Juan Soto's RBI groundout before Alonso went deep.

Andy Pages' homer off Ryne Stanek in the ninth accounted for the Dodgers' lone run.

Los Angeles put runners on first and second with one out in the seventh against José Castillo. Pages doubled and Castillo grazed Michael Conforto with a pitch. But then Dalton Rushing and Hernández went down swinging to end the threat.

Gonsolin (3-2) gave up three runs — two earned — and three hits in five innings. The right-hander struck out six and walked three.

A bare-chested man ran out of the lower left-field seats during Starling Marte's at-bat in the eighth. He sprinted into center field chased by security before being pushed to the ground on the warning track in left. He was hauled off through the center field gates after a brief delay.

The Dodgers' No. 2 through 5 hitters were a combined 0 for 15 with a walk.

Mets LHP David Peterson (4-2, 2.69 ERA) starts Thursday's series finale against RHP Landon Knack (3-2, 4.58).

