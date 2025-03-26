MLB

No ticket? No problem. Where to enjoy Dodgers opening day 

With the cheapest tickets priced at $135 each, here’s a few fan favorite alternatives to cheer on the boys in blue.

By Benjamin Papp

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Los Angeles Dodgers season begins in less than 48 hours when the boys in blue go head to head with the Detroit Tigers Thursday afternoon at home.

With the cheapest tickets priced at $135 each, here’s a couple fan favorite alternatives to cheer on the blue crew.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

Los Angeles Dodgers 5 hours ago

World Series champion Dodgers to visit White House next month

MLB 20 hours ago

Mookie Betts back in Dodgers’ lineup after battling illness

  • Los Angeles Historic State Park –  Chinatown
    • The fun isn’t all during or after the game. Prior to first pitch fans can flock to LA State Historic Park to enjoy pregame festivities. Opening day activities include a DJ, Banda , vendors and a day of celebration from 9 a.m. through 4:00 p.m. near the Cargo Snack Shack.
  • The Short Stop – Echo Park
    • The place to watch the game, this Echo Park staple off Sunset Boulevard is just a few blocks away from Dodger stadium. The party will continue after the game from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m.
  • Grand Central Market – Downtown Los Angeles
    • Historic Grand Central Market, a DTLA staple since 1917, is offering 10% at all vendors for wearing your favorite piece of Dodger gear. 
  • Philippe The Original – Chinatown
  • Gold Room – Echo Park
    • Similar to ‘The Short Stop,’ this classic eastside bar just a few blocks away from Dodger Stadium is sure to be packed up with fans before, during and after the game.
  • The Greyhound Bar & Grill – Highland Park
    • Just 10 minutes north of the stadium, ‘The Greyhound’ is a recent fan favorite, especially during 2024’s historic World Series run. The bar is kid friendly until 9 p.m.
  • The Douglas – Echo Park
    • Less than a block away, The Douglas has greeted baseball fans for over two decades as they north on Sunset. 
  • Benny Boy Brewing – Chinatown
    • With ample outdoor seating and a wide selection of drafts, Benny Boy Brewing is a local favorite for sporting events. The bar opens early at noon, and will host a Mariachi band from 1 to 3 p.m. At first pitch the projector will come on to catch all the Dodgers action.
  • Los Angeles Ale Works – Culver City, Hawthorne
    • This local chain has proved a popular spot for those a little further away from the action. Both locations will debut ‘Blue Vibes’ Dodger inspired 7.0% IPA in celebration of opening day. 
Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

First pitch will be thrown at Thursday at 4:10 p.m.

This article tagged under:

MLBLos Angeles DodgerssportsFood & DrinkDodgers
Dashboard
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us