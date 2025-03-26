No ticket? No problem. Where to enjoy Dodgers opening day 

The Los Angeles Dodgers season begins in less than 48 hours when the boys in blue go head to head with the Detroit Tigers Thursday afternoon at home.

With the cheapest tickets priced at $135 each, here’s a couple fan favorite alternatives to cheer on the blue crew.

Los Angeles Historic State Park – Chinatown The fun isn’t all during or after the game. Prior to first pitch fans can flock to LA State Historic Park to enjoy pregame festivities. Opening day activities include a DJ, Banda , vendors and a day of celebration from 9 a.m. through 4:00 p.m. near the Cargo Snack Shack.

The Short Stop – Echo Park The place to watch the game, this Echo Park staple off Sunset Boulevard is just a few blocks away from Dodger stadium. The party will continue after the game from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Grand Central Market – Downtown Los Angeles Historic Grand Central Market, a DTLA staple since 1917, is offering 10% at all vendors for wearing your favorite piece of Dodger gear.

Philippe The Original – Chinatown Fan favorite Philippe cheesesteaks will broadcast everything Dodgers all throughout the restaurant.

Gold Room – Echo Park Similar to ‘The Short Stop,’ this classic eastside bar just a few blocks away from Dodger Stadium is sure to be packed up with fans before, during and after the game.

The Greyhound Bar & Grill – Highland Park Just 10 minutes north of the stadium, ‘The Greyhound’ is a recent fan favorite, especially during 2024’s historic World Series run. The bar is kid friendly until 9 p.m.

The Douglas – Echo Park Less than a block away, The Douglas has greeted baseball fans for over two decades as they north on Sunset.

Benny Boy Brewing – Chinatown With ample outdoor seating and a wide selection of drafts, Benny Boy Brewing is a local favorite for sporting events. The bar opens early at noon, and will host a Mariachi band from 1 to 3 p.m. At first pitch the projector will come on to catch all the Dodgers action.

Los Angeles Ale Works – Culver City, Hawthorne This local chain has proved a popular spot for those a little further away from the action. Both locations will debut ‘Blue Vibes’ Dodger inspired 7.0% IPA in celebration of opening day.



First pitch will be thrown at Thursday at 4:10 p.m.