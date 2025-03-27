Pre-game events, pitchers and start time. What to know about the Dodgers' home opener

What to Know The Dodgers will send new starting pitcher Blake Snell to the mound in the team's home opener.

The team is billing the pre-game events as "a Hollywood show for the ages."

The World Series champion Dodgers return home Thursday to face the Detroit Tigers in the first game of the 2025 season at Dodger Stadium.

After starting the quest for back-to-back MLB titles in Japan with a 2-0 sweep of the Cubs in the Tokyo Series, the Dodgers will send newcomer Blake Snell to the mound in the late afternoon matchup.

Here's what to know about the Dodgers 2025 home opener.

What time is the Dodgers game?

The Dodgers and Tigers play Thursday at 4:10 p.m. in the 2025 Dodger Stadium opener. The game will be televised by ESPN.

Getting to Dodger Stadium

Car and stadium gates will open at 1:10 p.m.

Drop-off and pickup locations for Uber have changed. Vehicles for the rideshare service will now enter through Gate B, off of Stadium Way, to pick up and drop off riders in Lot 1.

More information on parking and transportation options to Dodger Stadium can be found here.

In order to improve fairness and speed up the game, two new rule changes have been implemented for the 2025 MLB season.

Pre-game plan for the Dodgers home opener

The team is billing the pre-game events as "a Hollywood show for the ages, including appearances and performances from top-tiered special guests."

Josh Groban will be the Opening Day national anthem singer for the second consecutive year, accompanied by a flyover from two F-15C fighter jets from the 144th Fighter Wing in Fresno and two F-35A Lightning II fighter jets from the 63rd Fighter Squadron of Luke Air Force Base in Arizona.

Firefighters from the Los Angeles County Fire Department, Los Angeles Fire Department and Pasadena Fire Department will salute the American flag for the national anthem, which will be hanging in Lot I from firetrucks from LAFD Station 20, about a mile-and-a-quarter west of Dodger Stadium.

LAFD Capt. Jerry Puga and Pasadena Fire Department Capt. Jodi Slicker will unveil the 2024 World Series emblem prior to first pitch. Fans are encouraged to get to their seats before 3:30 p.m. for pregame elements.

The identity of who will throw the ceremonial first pitch was not disclosed.

The Dodgers will present the World Series rings before Friday night's game.

Who is pitching for the Dodgers?

Two-time Cy Young Award winner Snell will make his Dodger debut, facing fellow left-hander Tarik Skubal, the unanimous selection as the 2024 American League Cy Young Award winner.

Snell and the Dodgers agreed to terms on a five-year, $182 million contract Nov. 30, the third-largest for a left-handed pitcher in MLB history based on total value. Snell won the National League Cy Young Award in 2023, when he was 14-9 with a league-best 2.23 ERA while pitching for the San Diego Padres. He was a free agent following the season, then signed late in spring training with the San Francisco Giants, receiving a two-year, $62 million deal that included an opt-out this winter that Snell exercised.

Snell was the American League Cy Young Award winner in 2018, when he pitched for Tampa Bay, leading the league with a 1.89 ERA and 21 victories.

Skubal led Major League Baseball in 2024 with 228 strikeouts and tied for the lead with Atlanta's Chris Sale with 18 victories. His .818 winning

percentage was third behind Sale (.857) and Shota Imanaga of the Chicago Cubs (.833).

Skubal had a no decision when he faced the Dodgers for the only time in his career, July 12, 2024, allowing two runs on two hits over six innings

at Comerica Park in a game the Dodgers scored once each in the eighth and ninth innings for a 4-3 victory.

Dodger designated hitter Shohei Ohtani is hitless in six at-bats against Skubal.