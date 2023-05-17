Dodgers Pitcher Dustin May Exits Early With Right Elbow Pain

Dodgers pitcher Dustin May left Wednesday's game against the Minnesota Twins after one inning due to right elbow pain.

The 25-year old right-hander had Tommy John surgery in May 2021. He was making his ninth start of the season and has a 4-1 record with a 2.63 ERA. Opponents are batting .173 against May, which is second-lowest in the National League and sixth-lowest in the majors.

May, known for his long, flowing red hair, returned from reconstructive elbow surgery toward the end of last season and was 2-3 with a 4.50 ERA in six starts.

Dylan Covey, who was called up from Triple-A Oklahoma City before the game, came in for May.

The Dodgers came into Wednesday leading the NL West with a 27-16 record. The starting staff is fourth in the NL with a 3.78 ERA.