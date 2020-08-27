Los Angeles Dodgers

Dodgers' Pitcher Walker Buehler Goes on IL With Blister on Right Hand

Los Angeles Dodgers starter Walker Buehler is on the injured list with a blister on his right hand.

By Associated Press

Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images

The move announced Thursday is retroactive to Aug. 23.

Buehler had his best outing of the shortened season last Friday. The 26-year-old right-hander allowed one run and struck out 11 in six innings of a win against Colorado. He is 1-0 with a 4.32 ERA.

Last year, Buehler was an All-Star, setting various career bests. He was 14-4 with a 3.26 ERA and 215 strikeouts in 30 starts.

The team recalled right-hander Mitch White. He joins the active roster for the second time this season after making the 40-man roster in November. He didn't appear in a game in his last stint and his next game will mark his major league debut.

White is 14-15 with a 3.97 ERA across five different levels in the Dodgers organization.

