Dodgers Players Players Celebrate Halloween Early Ahead of Final Road Trip

Players of the Los Angeles Dodgers showed off their Halloween costumes.

By Michael Duarte

By Michael Duarte

It might be a month premature, but the Los Angeles Dodgers celebrated Halloween early this year as they embark upon their final road trip of the regular season.

The scares and spooks of Halloween may be over a month away, but the Dodgers annual dress up day is a tradition like no other.

Each and every year, during the final road trip of the regular season, the Dodgers players, coaches, and staff dress up in Halloween costumes to bring humor, fun, and excitement to the end of a marathon season.

Similarly to year's past, players go all out in their costumes. Some decide to go solo, others team up with other players for a group-themed costume. Once all the outfits are complete, pictures have been taken, and the flight to the next city has taken off, everyone gets together to vote for the winner of the "Best Costume" prize.

On Thursday, following their series win over the Colorado Rockies, the Dodgers changed into their costumes and headed to the airport where they travelled to Phoenix, AZ for their final three games on the road of the regular season.

Here's a peek at what your favorite players wore for the Dodgers annual costume day:

Dodgers' Coaches as characters from "Dodgeball"

Dodgers
Los Angeles Dodgers coaches dressed as characters from the movie "Dodgeball." (Credit: Los Angeles Dodgers)

Top Gun

Dodgers
Los Angeles Dodgers players and coaches including Trea Turner (right) dress up as characters from the movie "Top Gun." (Credit: Los Angeles Dodgers)
Dodgers
Los Angeles Dodgers player Max Muncy dressed as a character from the movie "Super Troopers." (Credit: Los Angeles Dodgers)
Dodgers
Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher David Price dressed as the character Waldo from the books "Where's Waldo?" (Credit: Los Angeles Dodgers)
Dodgers
Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Kenley Jansen dressed as the Marvel character Captain America. (Credit: Los Angeles Dodgers)
Dodgers
Los Angeles Dodgers players AJ Pollock (far left), Cody Bellinger (center left) and team coaches (right) dress up as astronauts and aliens. (Credit: Los Angeles Dodgers)
Dodgers
Los Angeles Dodgers players and coaches dressed as characters from the movie "Happy Gilmore." (Credit: Los Angeles Dodgers)
Dodgers
Los Angeles Dodgers players Chris Taylor (left) and Corey Seager (right) dressed up Tre Parker and Matt Stone from thee movie "Baseketball." (Credit: Los Angeles Dodgers)
Dodgers
Los Angeles Dodgers players Mookie Betts (left) and Gavin Lux (right) dress up like characters from the movie "White Men Can't Jump." (Credit: Los Angeles Dodgers)
Dodgers e
Los Angeles Dodgers players Julio Urias (left) and Albert Pujols (right) during dress-up day. (Credit: Los Angeles Dodgers)
Dodgers
Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith dressed as the other Will Smith from the television show "The Fresh Prince of Bel Air." (Credit: Los Angeles Dodgers)
Dodgers
Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Joe Kelly dressed up as The Grinch. (Credit: Los Angeles Dodgers)
Twitter/Brusdar Graterol
Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Brusdar Graterol dressed as the animated character Maui from the movie "Moana." (Credit: Brusdar Graterol/Twitter)
Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Matt Beaty dressed as Mr. Clean (Credit: Jessica Beaty/Twitter)
Dodgers
Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitchers Julio Urias (far left), Clayton Kershaw (center left), Max Scherzer (center right), and Walker Buehler (far right) dressed as bikers from the TV show "Sons of Anarchy." (Credit: Los Angeles Dodgers)

