Dodgers Players Players Celebrate Halloween Early Ahead of Final Road Trip

The scares and spooks of Halloween may be over a month away, but the Dodgers annual dress up day is a tradition like no other.

Each and every year, during the final road trip of the regular season, the Dodgers players, coaches, and staff dress up in Halloween costumes to bring humor, fun, and excitement to the end of a marathon season.

Similarly to year's past, players go all out in their costumes. Some decide to go solo, others team up with other players for a group-themed costume. Once all the outfits are complete, pictures have been taken, and the flight to the next city has taken off, everyone gets together to vote for the winner of the "Best Costume" prize.

On Thursday, following their series win over the Colorado Rockies, the Dodgers changed into their costumes and headed to the airport where they travelled to Phoenix, AZ for their final three games on the road of the regular season.

Here's a peek at what your favorite players wore for the Dodgers annual costume day:

Dodgers' Coaches as characters from "Dodgeball"

Top Gun

Twitter/Brusdar Graterol