Music, kickball and more. What to know about the Dodgers LGBTQ+ Pride Night

LGBTQ+ Pride Night will feature musical performances, a game of kickball and a "Vogue Off" Friday when the rival San Francisco Giants visit Dodger Stadium.

The celebration is the Dodgers' 12th annual Pride Night event.

Here's a look at events planned for Friday night

2025 Dodger Stadium LGBTQ+ Pride Night events

Starting at 5:30 p.m., DJ Brizzle will perform with a mix of beats continuing until first pitch.

Australian singer, drummer and producer G Flip will be the headlining performer on the Centerfield Plaza stage. Chrishell Stause, a cast member of the Netflix alternative real estate series "Selling Sunset," who is married to G Flip, will be among the judges for a "Vogue Off.

A kickball game will begin at approximately 5:30 p.m. in Dodger Stadium's outfield.

The ceremonial first pitch will be thrown by English Olympic gold medal-winning diver Tom Daley. Special guests will include Daley's husband, Dustin Lance Black, who won the best original screenplay Oscar for "Milk" in 2009; singer Lance Bass and Jai Rodriguez, a cast member on the 2003-07 Bravo makeover series, "Queer Eye."

The pop singer MARIS will sing the national anthem.

A Pride Night drone performance will follow the game.