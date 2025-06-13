Pride Month

Music, kickball and more. What to know about the Dodgers LGBTQ+ Pride Night

The Giants visit Dodger Stadium Friday night.

By Jonathan Lloyd and City News Service

Dodgers_Stadium
Getty Images

LGBTQ+ Pride Night will feature musical performances, a game of kickball and a "Vogue Off" Friday when the rival San Francisco Giants visit Dodger Stadium.

The celebration is the Dodgers' 12th annual Pride Night event.

Stream Los Angeles News for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Here's a look at events planned for Friday night

2025 Dodger Stadium LGBTQ+ Pride Night events

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning with NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Starting at 5:30 p.m., DJ Brizzle will perform with a mix of beats continuing until first pitch.

Australian singer, drummer and producer G Flip will be the headlining performer on the Centerfield Plaza stage. Chrishell Stause, a cast member of the Netflix alternative real estate series "Selling Sunset," who is married to G Flip, will be among the judges for a "Vogue Off.

A kickball game will begin at approximately 5:30 p.m. in Dodger Stadium's outfield.

Sports

Get today's sports news out of Los Angeles. Here's the latest on the Dodgers, Lakers, Angels, Kings, Galaxy, LAFC, USC, UCLA and more LA teams.

NHL Playoffs 45 mins ago

Wayne Gretzky joins Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce at epic Oilers-Panthers Game 4

Tom Brady 3 hours ago

Patriots to unveil Tom Brady statue at Gillette Stadium on Aug. 8

The ceremonial first pitch will be thrown by English Olympic gold medal-winning diver Tom Daley. Special guests will include Daley's husband, Dustin Lance Black, who won the best original screenplay Oscar for "Milk" in 2009; singer Lance Bass and Jai Rodriguez, a cast member on the 2003-07 Bravo makeover series, "Queer Eye."

The pop singer MARIS will sing the national anthem.

A Pride Night drone performance will follow the game.

This article tagged under:

Pride MonthLos Angeles DodgersDodgersDodger Stadium
Dashboard
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us