Dodgers Rally in 9th to Walk-Off Against D-backs 3-2

Max Muncy hit a tying infield single in the ninth inning and pinch-hitter Mookie Betts singled home the winning run, helping the Los Angeles Dodgers edge the Arizona Diamondbacks 3-2 on Thursday night for their major league-leading 45th comeback victory of the season.

The Dodgers didn’t take the lead until Arizona starter Zac Gallen left after eight innings. He struck out a career-high 13.

Craig Kimbrel (6-6) got the win despite again struggling in the ninth.

Christian Walker slammed a 435-foot shot into the left-center field pavilion — his 36th homer overall and sixth against the Dodgers this season — for a 2-1 lead against Kimbrel.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Gallen retired the first 11 batters he faced, striking out five in a row. He struck out the side in the eighth. The right-hander allowed one run and two hits in a career-best eight innings.

Cody Bellinger doubled to the warning track in right leading off the ninth against Reyes Moronta (1-1). After Trea Turner grounded out to third, Freddie Freeman was intentionally walked. Will Smith loaded the bases on an infield single that diving shortstop Geraldo Perdomo kept from reaching the outfield.

Joe Mantiply came in to face Muncy, who hit a slow roller to third that scored Bellinger for a 2-all tie.

Mookie Betts on his walk-off RBI as his teammates shout in the background “You are HIM!” #Dodgers pic.twitter.com/2Xb3Hd65I8 — Michael J. Duarte (@michaeljduarte) September 23, 2022

Dodgers starter Julio Urías gave up one run and three hits in 5 1/3 innings. The left-hander struck out five and walked one.

Gallen gave up a pair of two-out hits — a triple by Smith and an RBI double by Muncy — that allowed the Dodgers to tie it 1-all in the fourth.

Max Muncy on his two HUGE RBI tonight for #Dodgers pic.twitter.com/raFKIyIRWH — Michael J. Duarte (@michaeljduarte) September 23, 2022

The D-backs led 1-0 on Stone Garrett’s sacrifice fly in the third. Sergio Alcántara singled and Daulton Varsho followed by grounding into a fielder’s choice. Second baseman Gavin Lux’s throwing error allowed Alcántara to take third, and Varsho moved up to second. Three batters later, Alcántara scored.

In the ninth, the Dodgers challenged Kimbrel hitting pinch-hitter Jake McCarthy with a pitch leading off. After a review, crew chief James Hoye announced the call stood.

McCarthy thought he'd stolen second to put the go-ahead run in scoring position, but another replay review overturned the safe call. Walker then came to the plate and put the D-backs ahead on a 2-2 pitch from Kimbrel.

MOOKIE MAGIC

Tonight was Mookie Betts' fourth career walk-off hit, his first with the Dodgers.

Can Mookie win it? You Betts! pic.twitter.com/WA8fhN3vJO — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) September 23, 2022

TRAINER'S ROOM

Dodgers: RHP Tony Gonsolin (forearm) threw to hitters in an up-and-down bullpen using his entire pitch mix. “The stuff looked good,” manager Dave Roberts said. “My eyes were telling me it was a really good effort.” The All-Star and 16-game winner will throw another bullpen in a couple of days. ... RHP Blake Treinen (shoulder) won't throw again until Saturday and see how he responds. “He's frustrated. He's not bouncing back,” Roberts said. ... RHP Brusdar Graterol (elbow) was activated off the IL. ... LHP David Price (wrist) threw a simulated inning to hitters. “He looked good. He was letting it go,” Roberts said.

STREAKS BUSTED

Turner went 0 for 4, including two strikeouts, to snap his 18-game hitting streak.

Turner also had another streak end. He had reached base safely in each of his last 47 games against the D-backs, the longest current streak for any active batter against any team.

UP NEXT

Diamondbacks: Hadn't announced a starter for Friday's opener of a three-game series against San Francisco.

Dodgers: LHP Andrew Heaney (3-2, 2.66 ERA) starts against Albert Pujols and the Cardinals in the series opener Friday.