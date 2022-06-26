Dodgers Rally in 9th, Top Braves in Extra Innings 5-3

Chris Taylor had three hits, including the go-ahead double in the 11th inning, lifting the Los Angeles Dodgers to a 5-3 win over the Atlanta Braves on Sunday night.

The Dodgers, who scored two runs in the ninth to force extra innings, won two of three games in the weekend series between the last two World Series champions.

Taylor’s double off Darren O’Day (1-2) glanced off the glove of third baseman Austin Riley as Cody Bellinger scored from third base. Trea Turner padded the lead with a run-scoring single to center field.

Brusdar Graterol pitched a scoreless 11th for his first career save.

Atlanta’s Kenley Jansen and the Dodgers’ Craig Kimbrel (1-3) each had blown saves against their former teams. Jansen gave up two runs in the ninth to blow a 2-0 lead, and Kimbrel gave up Matt Olson’s tying single to lead off the 10th.

Olson’s single to right field drove in Travis d’Arnaud, who opened the inning on second base.

Freddie Freeman’s double down the right-field line to lead off the 10th gave the Dodgers a 3-2 lead.

Freeman capped his emotion-packed return to Atlanta on a high note. With Turner opening the 10th on second base, Freeman’s double off Will Smith drove in the go-ahead run. It was the second hit of the game for Freeman, who also had two strikeouts.

Trayce Thompson’s two-run single off Jansen in the ninth pushed the game to extras.

Jansen’s fourth blown save in 24 chances wasted a strong start by Braves rookie Spencer Strider, who allowed only five hits in six scoreless innings to outpitch Tony Gonsolin.

Jansen recorded two strikeouts, leaving him one out away from his second save in as many nights. He gave up singles to Gavin Lux and Taylor before Thompson’s two-run single to right field carried just over the reach of Braves first baseman Olson.

Michael Harris II made a diving catch of Turner’s sinking liner in center field to end the ninth. He made another improbable catch in the 11th, running down a drive hit by Lux toward right field.

The hard-throwing Strider recorded seven strikeouts with no walks in the longest start of his rookie season.

Gonsolin was denied in his bid to become the majors’ first 10-game winner. The right-hander gave up one run on five hits in 5 2/3 innings.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Dodgers: RF Zach McKinstry (neck stiffness) was removed from the original starting lineup. Thompson moved into the lineup ... LHP Caleb Ferguson (left forearm tendinitis) threw two simulated innings before batting practice. Manager Dave Roberts said Ferguson is expected to throw again Wednesday. ... Roberts said OF Mookie Betts (right rib fracture) was given permission to leave the team and attend a wedding and won’t rejoin the team for its next three games at Colorado. Betts, who was placed on the injured list on June 19, hasn’t been cleared for baseball activity.

Braves: Ronald Acuña Jr. was unable to put pressure on his left foot after fouling a ball off his foot in Saturday night’s game. Tests revealed no fracture and manager Brian Snitker said the injury was only a bruise. ... Snitker said LHP Tyler Matzek (left shoulder inflammation) “is going to need a few games, I think” in his minor league rehabilitation at low Class A Augusta, which begins this week.

UP NEXT

Dodgers: LHP Tyler Anderson (8-0, 3.00) will face RHP Chad Kuhl (4-5, 3.95) as the Dodgers continue their nine-game road trip at Colorado on Monday night. Anderson and Tuesday night’s starter, LHP Clayton Kershaw, left Atlanta before Sunday night’s game for rest and adjustment to Colorado’s altitude.

Braves: Following an off day Monday, the Braves open a three-game series at Philadelphia on Tuesday night when RHP Charlie Morton (4-3, 4.84) faces RHP Zack Wheeler (6-4, 2.77).