Los Angeles Dodgers

Dodgers Rally to Beat Giants 7-3, Magic Number Down to 6

Trea Turner doubled in the go-ahead run and Max Muncy added a three-run homer in the eighth inning to help the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the San Francisco Giants 7-3.

By Beth Harris

San Francisco Giants v Los Angeles Dodgers
Getty Images

Trea Turner doubled in the go-ahead run and Max Muncy added a three-run homer in the eighth inning, helping the Los Angeles Dodgers rally past the San Francisco Giants 7-3 on Wednesday.

The NL West leaders reduced their magic number to six games.

Turner was hitless in his first four at-bats until his hit to deep left, scoring Austin Barnes, who reached on an infield single, for a 4-3 lead.

Freddie Freeman walked and Turner took third on a wild pitch by Zack Littell (2-3) to set up Muncy, whose blast into the right-field pavilion made it 7-3. Muncy went 3 for 4 a day after hitting two homers in a 6-3 win.

The Dodgers took their first lead, 3-2, on Justin Turner's three-run homer in the fifth.

Justin Turner has been as hot at the plate as the triple-digit temperatures that have gripped Southern California for over a week. He extended his hitting streak to 16 games, with 10 multi-hit games in his last 18.

David Villar homered twice and drove in all of the runs for the Giants, who led 2-0 in the fifth. Villar’s second homer — a solo shot off Justin Bruihl — tied it 3-all in the seventh of a game that began with a temperature of 99 degrees (37 Celsius).

After leaving eight runners on base through four innings, the Dodgers rallied in the fifth.

Freeman led off with a single, Muncy beat the shift with a bunt up the third-base line, and Justin Turner followed with his 11th homer of the season to center for a 3-2 lead. Lewis Brinson leapt at the wall, but couldn’t make the play.

Evan Phillips (6-3) got the win with 1 1/3 innings of relief.

Dodgers starter Clayton Kershaw allowed two runs and five hits in six innings and struck out eight in his third straight no-decision.

San Francisco Giants v Los Angeles Dodgers
Getty Images
Starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw #22 of the Los Angeles Dodgers throws against the San Francisco Giants during the second inning at Dodger Stadium on September 7, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Giants starter Alex Cobb gave up three runs and seven hits in 4 1/3 innings. He struck out four and walked three.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Dodgers: OF Joey Gallo left the game in the top of the fourth with a right elbow contusion.

UP NEXT

Giants: Haven't announced a starter Thursday for the series opener at Milwaukee.

Dodgers: After an off-day, RHP Dustin May (1-2, 3.94) starts Friday at San Diego in the opener of a three-game series.

