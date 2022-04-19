Dodgers Ranked as Most Committed Fanbase in MLB by StubHub

The definition of commitment is described as "being dedicated to a cause or activity."

So when the world's largest ticket reseller, StubHub, wanted to discover which Major League Baseball fanbase was the most dedicated to their team, it should come as no surprise that the answer was the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Dodgers Nation, as the fanbase is often called, stretches across the globe but the fans' commitment to their team ranks second to none.

StubHub used ticket sales data to rank the most committed fanbases in all of MLB.

According to that data, Dodgers' fans purchase more tickets on StubHub than any other team. In fact, over 31 percent of Dodgers fans have purchased tickets to multiple games over the last five years through StubHub.

StubHub announced their findings in a press release, which included a plethora of other interesting information as well.

In addition to the Dodgers, StubHub ranked California as the No. 1 state with the biggest MLB fanbase. According to StubHub, more than 17 percent of all ticket sales come from California, more than any other U.S. state.

This should come as no surprise considering California has five MLB teams in the state, more than twice as many as any other state in the U.S.

According to StubHub, the Dodgers are the No. 8 most in-demand team in MLB to purchase tickets for this season. The reigning World Series champion Atlanta Braves, the New York Yankees, and Boston Red Sox are ahead of the Dodgers in the top three.

Speaking of the Yankees and Red Sox, StubHub also ranked that as the No. 1 rivalry in MLB according to ticket sales, with the Dodgers and Giants ranked behind them at No. 2.

Check out the full list of most in-demand tickets among MLB teams below: