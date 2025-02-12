Dodgers re-sign Kiké Hernández to one-year, $6.5 million contract

Kiké Hernández and the Los Angeles Dodgers finalized a $6.5 million, one-year contract on Tuesday that keeps the versatile infielder/outfielder with the World Series champions.

The 33-year-old is entering his third straight season with the Dodgers and ninth overall. He hit .229 with 12 homers and 42 RBIs in 126 games last season, when he had a $4 million salary, and batted .294 with two homers and six RBIs in 14 postseason games. Hernández had a tiebreaking solo homer off San Diego's Yu Darvish that put the Dodgers ahead to stay in the decisive second inning of NL Division Series Game 5.

The two-time Champ is back. 🏆



Welcome back, Kiké! pic.twitter.com/zApz1P6L55 — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) February 12, 2025

Primarily a third baseman, Hernández played all four infield positions along with left field and center, and he made four pitching appearances in blowouts.

Hernández spent 2015-20 with the Dodgers, signed with Boston as a free agent and was reacquired by Los Angeles in a July 2023 trade. He has hit .240 with 85 homers and 285 RBIs in 828 games for Los Angeles and has a .238 career average with 120 homers and 435 RBIs over 11 major league seasons that also included time with Houston and Miami in 2014.

Los Angeles has committed $458.5 million to nine players during the offseason, also keeping utilityman Tommy Edman with a $74 million, five-year contract, outfielder Teoscar Hernández with a $66 million, three-year deal and right-hander Blake Treinen for $22 million over two years.

Prized Japanese pitching prospect Roki Sasaki agreed to a minor league contract with a $6.5 million signing bonus, left-hander Blake Snell signed a $182 million, five-year deal and the Dodgers also added reliever Tanner Scott ($72 million for four years), outfielder Michael Conforto` ($17 million for one season) and second baseman Hyeseong Kim ($12.5 million for three years).

Los Angeles placed right-hander Gavin Stone on the 60-day injured list. He is recovering from shoulder surgery on Oct. 9 and is expected to miss the season.