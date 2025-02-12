Los Angeles Dodgers

Dodgers re-sign Kiké Hernández to one-year, $6.5 million contract

Kiké Hernández and the Los Angeles Dodgers finalized a $6.5 million, one-year contract that keeps the versatile infielder/outfielder with the World Series champions.

Los Angeles Dodgers World Series Celebration

Kiké Hernández and the Los Angeles Dodgers finalized a $6.5 million, one-year contract on Tuesday that keeps the versatile infielder/outfielder with the World Series champions.

The 33-year-old is entering his third straight season with the Dodgers and ninth overall. He hit .229 with 12 homers and 42 RBIs in 126 games last season, when he had a $4 million salary, and batted .294 with two homers and six RBIs in 14 postseason games. Hernández had a tiebreaking solo homer off San Diego's Yu Darvish that put the Dodgers ahead to stay in the decisive second inning of NL Division Series Game 5.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

Primarily a third baseman, Hernández played all four infield positions along with left field and center, and he made four pitching appearances in blowouts.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Hernández spent 2015-20 with the Dodgers, signed with Boston as a free agent and was reacquired by Los Angeles in a July 2023 trade. He has hit .240 with 85 homers and 285 RBIs in 828 games for Los Angeles and has a .238 career average with 120 homers and 435 RBIs over 11 major league seasons that also included time with Houston and Miami in 2014.

Los Angeles has committed $458.5 million to nine players during the offseason, also keeping utilityman Tommy Edman with a $74 million, five-year contract, outfielder Teoscar Hernández with a $66 million, three-year deal and right-hander Blake Treinen for $22 million over two years.

Prized Japanese pitching prospect Roki Sasaki agreed to a minor league contract with a $6.5 million signing bonus, left-hander Blake Snell signed a $182 million, five-year deal and the Dodgers also added reliever Tanner Scott ($72 million for four years), outfielder Michael Conforto` ($17 million for one season) and second baseman Hyeseong Kim ($12.5 million for three years).

Sports

Get today's sports news out of Los Angeles. Here's the latest on the Dodgers, Lakers, Angels, Kings, Galaxy, LAFC, USC, UCLA and more LA teams.

Los Angeles Dodgers 33 mins ago

Fresh off a World Series win, Dodgers look even more formidable in 2025

Los Angeles Dodgers 55 mins ago

Clayton Kershaw spotted at Dodgers camp, expected to sign with team on Wednesday

Los Angeles placed right-hander Gavin Stone on the 60-day injured list. He is recovering from shoulder surgery on Oct. 9 and is expected to miss the season.

Copyright The Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Los Angeles DodgersMLB
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us