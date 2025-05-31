Dodgers reliever Evan Phillips to undergo Tommy John surgery and miss rest of the season

Los Angeles Dodgers reliever Evan Phillips will have Tommy John surgery next week and miss the rest of the season in the latest blow to the World Series champion's pitching staff.

“Evan tried to play catch a couple days ago when we were on the road and it didn’t go well, so he’s going to get Tommy John surgery on the 4th,” manager Dave Roberts said Friday. “Unfortunately that’s going to be season-ending.”

The 30-year-old right-hander had been out the last three weeks because of forearm discomfort. He didn’t progress in his recovery despite what had been anticipated to be a short stint on the injured list.

“It’s surprising, more disappointed for Evan,” Roberts said, “but he just wasn’t responding to the rest and then tried to ramp back up and so ultimately, that was kind of the advice.”

Phillips began the season on the IL while recovering from a partially torn rotator cuff he sustained in the playoffs last year.

He returned in late April and made seven scoreless appearances before getting hurt during the Dodgers’ trip to Miami earlier in May.

The Dodgers' staff has been riddled by injuries this season. Starters Blake Snell (shoulder inflammation), Tyler Glasnow (shoulder inflammation) and Japanese phenom Roki Sasaki (shoulder impingement) are on the IL.

Shohei Ohtani is at least 1 1/2 months away from pitching in a game while rehabbing from 2023 surgery. He's expected to face hitters for the second time this weekend.

Relievers Blake Treinen (forearm tightness) and Michael Kopech (shoulder impingement) are sidelined.

Phillips was 5-1 with a 3.62 ERA and 63 strikeouts in 54 2/3 innings last season. He is 15-9 with a 2.28 ERA in 194 games since coming to the Dodgers five years ago.

He previously played for Atlanta, Baltimore and Tampa Bay.