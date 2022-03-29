Dodgers Renew Contract of Andrew Toles For 2022 Season

The Los Angeles Dodgers did something classy this week.

The 2020 World Series Champions renewed the contract of former outfielder Andrew Toles, who has not played for the team since 2018, and is currently on the restricted list.

Toles, 29, was originally placed on the restricted list on March 28, 2019, and will not be paid while on the restricted list. However, by having his contract renewed by the Dodgers, Toles will have access to health insurance and much-needed mental health services.

Toles has battled mental health issues throughout his life and career. In 2020, Toles was discovered by police sleeping outside of a FedEx building near the Key West International Airport in Florida. He was arrested on a misdemeanor charge of trespassing and eventually released to his father, Alvin Toles.

Toles' father told USA Today last year that his son has bipolar disorder and schizophrenia. He is currently living next door to his father in Fairburn, Georgia.

"We are having challenges,'' Alvin told USA Today. "But nothing that God and I can't handle. Schizophrenia, it's just so tough. I mean, he can't even watch TV. He hears voices and the TV at the same time, so it's kind of confusing. I've seen him looking at some baseball games on his laptop, but I don't think he really understands what's going on."

It's safe to say you won't see Toles in a Dodgers' uniform this season, but by quietly renewing his contract the organization has given him the access to services that will hopefully keep him healthy and safe as he continues to rebuild his life.

