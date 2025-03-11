Los Angeles Dodgers

Dodgers right-hander Michael Grove out for the season after shoulder surgery

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Michael Grove will miss the upcoming season after having surgery to repair a torn labrum in his right shoulder. 

By David Brandt

Division Series - San Diego Padres v. Los Angeles Dodgers - Game Two

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Michael Grove will miss the upcoming season after having surgery to repair a torn labrum in his right shoulder.

The 28-year-old right-hander has pitched in parts of the last three seasons for the Dodgers. He had a 4-4 record with a 5.02 ERA last year, throwing in 39 games, including two starts. He had 54 strikeouts in 51 innings.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

Manager Dave Roberts said Sunday that Grove has been dealing with pain in the shoulder since last season.

“He's disappointed,” Roberts said. “He's already had Tommy John and didn't want to do another surgery. He tried to tough it out and pitch through it, but it was just compromising his performance and recovery.”

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Grove was a second-round pick for the Dodgers in 2018 after playing in college at West Virginia.

Copyright The Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Los Angeles DodgersMLB
Dashboard
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us