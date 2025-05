Dodgers shortstop Mookie Betts is day-to-day after injuring his left toe in mishap

Mookie Betts is out of the Los Angeles Dodgers’ lineup against the New York Yankees with an injured left toe.

Manager Dave Roberts said Friday that the shortstop was having X-rays and is day-to-day.

Roberts said Betts “stubbed his toe, not exactly sure how” after the Dodgers returned from their road trip. “It’s just kind of an accident.”

“I feel confident saying it’s day-to-day,” Roberts added, “but putting on a shoe today was difficult for him.”

The manager said Betts was available to pinch hit in the series opener against Aaron Judge and the Yankees in the rematch of last year’s World Series, won by the Dodgers.

Betts' mishap was reminiscent of first baseman Freddie Freeman slipping in the shower at home in April. He aggravated his surgically repaired right ankle and missed nine games.

“It just keeps coming,” Roberts said, referring to the team's string of injuries, especially to the pitching staff. “It's Murphy's law, but yeah, this is a weird one.”