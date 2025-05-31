Los Angeles Dodgers

Dodgers shortstop Mookie Betts is day-to-day after injuring his left toe in mishap

Mookie Betts is out of the Los Angeles Dodgers’ lineup against the New York Yankees because he injured his left toe. Manager Dave Roberts says Betts is having X-rays and is day-to-day. 

By Beth Harris

Los Angeles Dodgers v Cleveland Guardians

Mookie Betts is out of the Los Angeles Dodgers’ lineup against the New York Yankees with an injured left toe.

Manager Dave Roberts said Friday that the shortstop was having X-rays and is day-to-day.

Stream Los Angeles News for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Roberts said Betts “stubbed his toe, not exactly sure how” after the Dodgers returned from their road trip. “It’s just kind of an accident.”

“I feel confident saying it’s day-to-day,” Roberts added, “but putting on a shoe today was difficult for him.”

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning with NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

The manager said Betts was available to pinch hit in the series opener against Aaron Judge and the Yankees in the rematch of last year’s World Series, won by the Dodgers.

Betts' mishap was reminiscent of first baseman Freddie Freeman slipping in the shower at home in April. He aggravated his surgically repaired right ankle and missed nine games.

“It just keeps coming,” Roberts said, referring to the team's string of injuries, especially to the pitching staff. “It's Murphy's law, but yeah, this is a weird one.”

Copyright The Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Los Angeles Dodgers
Dashboard
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us