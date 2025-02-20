Dodgers Spring Training 2025: Everything you need to know as the World Champions open Cactus League play

The Los Angeles Dodgers begin their title defense in Tokyo, Japan on March 18th, but first they will tune-up in Arizona for Spring Training 2025.

Their preseason officially kicks off against the Chicago Cubs on Thursday, February 20, at Camelback Ranch in Glendale, Arizona as Cactus League play begins.

This marks the beginning of an exciting journey as the Dodgers aim to become the first team since the 1998-2000 New York Yankees to secure back-to-back championships.

Spring Training Schedule and Key Dates

The Dodgers' Spring Training schedule is packed with notable matchups. Here's a look at their upcoming games:

Following their Arizona stint, the Dodgers will head to Tokyo for two exhibition games at the Tokyo Dome:

March 15: vs. Yomiuri Giants at 3 a.m. PT (7 p.m. JST)

March 16: vs. Hanshin Tigers at 8 p.m. PT (12 p.m. JST)

These games serve as a prelude to the regular season opener against the Cubs on March 18-19 in Tokyo. The Dodgers will then return to the U.S. for the domestic opener on March 27, hosting the Detroit Tigers at Dodger Stadium.The following night on March 28, the team will receive their 2024 World Series rings in a pregame ceremony.

New Faces to Watch

The Dodgers have made significant offseason moves to bolster their roster:

Roki Sasaki: The highly touted Japanese pitcher joins the rotation, bringing his exceptional talent to the mound.

Blake Snell: A two-time Cy Young Award winner, Snell adds veteran experience and skill to the pitching staff.

Tanner Scott and Kirby Yates: Both All-Star relievers last season, they strengthen the bullpen with their proven track records.

Michael Conforto: The outfielder brings a solid bat and defensive prowess to the lineup.

Hyeseong Kim: The Korean infielder is set to make his mark with versatility and international experience.

Top Prospects in Camp

Fans should keep an eye on several top prospects invited to Major League camp:

Dalton Rushing: A versatile catcher and outfielder, ranked No. 30 by MLB Pipeline.

Josue De Paula: An outfielder with impressive potential, ranked No. 40.

Jackson Ferris: A left-handed pitcher bringing promising talent, ranked No. 71.

Alex Freeland: A shortstop with a bright future, ranked No. 72.

Zyhir Hope: An outfielder known for his athleticism, ranked No. 75.

These young talents offer a glimpse into the Dodgers' future and may make significant contributions this season.

Fan Information

Fans are welcome to attend spring workouts free of charge at Camelback Ranch. Public viewing areas open at 9 a.m. MST. While the Dodgers have yet to announce their spring broadcast schedule, most games are typically available on SportsNet LA and MLB.TV.

With a blend of seasoned veterans and emerging prospects, the Dodgers are poised for another thrilling season. Spring Training 2025 offers fans the perfect opportunity to witness the team's preparation and dedication as they embark on their quest for back-to-back World Series titles.