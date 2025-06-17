Los Angeles Dodgers

Dodgers tickets skyrocket overnight as fans flock to see Shohei Ohtani's pitching debut in blue

Ticket prices have surged overnight after the Los Angeles Dodgers announced on Sunday night that Shohei Ohtani would make his pitching debut in blue on Monday against the San Diego Padres.

By Michael Duarte

Dodgers vs Mets in Los Angeles, CA

The Los Angeles Dodgers, already the reigning World Series champions and MLB’s biggest box office draw, became the epicenter of sports once again after announcing late Sunday that two-way sensation Shohei Ohtani would make his long-awaited pitching debut in Dodger Blue against the San Diego Padres.

Within minutes, the ripple turned tidal. Ticket prices surged 174%, with the lowest seat at Dodger Stadium ballooning from $51 to a staggering $140, according to data from TickPick. And that’s just for standing room. If you want a view of Ohtani’s first pitch from anything other than the top deck? Break out the credit card and call your banker.

Dodger Stadium, already packed most nights with sun-splashed fans and wide-eyed tourists, turned into a financial feeding frenzy. By Monday morning, even guided stadium tours — usually a $40 detour for baseball lovers — had skyrocketed to over $200. As one tour guide named Tavi on BlueSky lamented on social media: “The prices go up, but we still make minimum wage.”

Such is the power of Ohtani.

The two-way megastar, now in the second year of his historic 10-year, $700 million contract, is expected to pitch only one or two innings — a soft landing back into MLB’s pitching ranks after undergoing elbow surgery last fall. But one inning of Shohei on the mound is worth nine from anyone else in the league, and fans are paying accordingly.

It’s been a dream season at the plate for Ohtani, who leads the National League with 25 home runs and a 1.035 OPS. He’s slashing .297/.393/.642, turning every trip to the batter’s box into must-see TV. Now, with a glove on his left hand and the ball in his right, he becomes something even more rare: a true baseball unicorn, once again.

For Dodgers fans, Monday night offered something they’ve never seen before — Ohtani, the pitcher, in blue.

They won the World Series last October without him ever taking the mound. Now, with the 43-29 Dodgers leading the NL West and their two-way wonder finally cleared to throw, the ceiling just got higher.

“He’s ready to pitch in a major-league game,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Sunday evening after a tight 5-4 win over the Giants. “He let us know that.”

Ohtani’s body spoke. The Dodgers listened. And Los Angeles — this star-chasing city — responded with open wallets and rabid anticipation.

It's not just a game anymore. It’s a moment. A flashbulb night under the lights at Chavez Ravine. For every fan who shelled out triple-digit cash for a nosebleed seat or a $20 michelada, this was more than baseball. It was history.

Even if it’s just for a couple innings. Even if it’s just for tonight.

Because when Shohei Ohtani pitches, the world watches. And in Los Angeles, it pays heavily for the experience.

