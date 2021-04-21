Dodgers

Dodgers To Offer Special Section For Fully Vaccinated Fans on Saturday

Fans in the vaccinated section will still be required to wear face coverings, except when they are "actively" eating or drinking.

By City News Service

Getty Images

The Dodgers will be trying something new during this Saturday's game against the Padres -- a dedicated section of the Loge level for fans who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

While fans in the rest of the stadium are physically distanced from each other, spectators in the vaccinated section "will be seated directly next to other parties."

Anyone sitting in the designated area -- sections 166LG and 168LG -- will have to be fully vaccinated, meaning it has been two weeks since they received their final dose of vaccine. Children between 2 and 15, who are too young to be vaccinated, must have proof that they tested negative for COVID within 72 hours of being admitted to the stadium.

This article tagged under:

DodgersLos Angeles DodgersLA Dodgers
