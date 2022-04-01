Dodgers

Dodgers Trade AJ Pollock to White Sox for Eight-Time All-Star Reliever Craig Kimbrel

Craig Kimbrel fulfills the Dodgers' need for a shutdown option late in games, especially with the departure of 10-year closer Kenley Jansen.

Craig Kimbrel is pictured.
Getty

The Los Angeles Dodgers acquired eight-time All-Star reliever Craig Kimbrel from the Chicago White Sox on Friday in exchange for outfielder AJ Pollock.

Kimbrel was 4-5 with 24 saves in a combined 63 games with the Chicago Cubs and White Sox last season. The Cubs shipped him across town at midseason in exchange for Codi Heaur and Nick Madrigal. Kimbrel was 2-2 with the White Sox with one save in 24 games.

Kimbrel rediscovered the form that made him one of the game’s best closers and was named to his eighth All-Star team last season.

The 33-year-old right-hander was the NL Rookie of the Year in 2011. He led the league in saves from 2011 to 2014. Kimbrel ranks ninth all-time in the majors with 372 saves as he begins his 13th season.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Kimbrel fulfills the Dodgers' need for a shutdown option late in games, especially with the departure of 10-year closer Kenley Jansen, who signed a one-year deal with the defending World Series champion Atlanta Braves.

Pollock hit .282 with 65 home runs and 199 RBIs in three seasons with the Dodgers. The 34-year-old outfielder's best season came last year, when he batted. .297 with 21 homers and 69 RBIs in 117 games.

Meanwhile, the White Sox agreed to terms on a $7.45 million, one-year deal with right-hander Lucas Giolito to avoid arbitration.

Local

Local news from across Southern California

property taxes 43 mins ago

Haven't Paid Your LA County Property Taxes Yet? What You Need to Know

California snowpack 1 hour ago

California's Last Snowpack Survey of the Season Is Today. Here's What to Expect

He was 11-9 with a 3.53 ERA and 201 strikeouts in 31 starts last season, his fifth in Chicago.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Dodgers
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us