Dodgers trade crucial piece of 2024 World Series Championship team to Reds

The Los Angeles Dodgers surprised many in the industry on Monday when they traded away second baseman Gavin Lux, a key contributor to their 2024 World Series Championship run.

Lux was traded to the Cincinnati Reds in exchange for outfield prospect Mike Sirota and a competitive-balance Round A draft pick.

The Los Angeles Dodgers have traded IF Gavin Lux to the Cincinnati Reds in exchange for minor league OF Mike Sirota and the Reds’ Competitive Balance Pick A in the 2025 First Year Player Draft. — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) January 7, 2025

For Lux, 27, the trade marks the end of an emotional and often turbulent chapter with the Dodgers, a team that drafted him in the first round out of Kenosha, Wisconsin, back in 2016.

Once heralded as one of baseball’s brightest young stars, Lux’s journey has been a rollercoaster of soaring highs, devastating injuries, and relentless perseverance.

After missing the entire 2023 season with a catastrophic ACL and LCL tear, Lux returned in 2024 determined to prove his worth. His first half was admittedly underwhelming—he batted just .213 with a .562 OPS as he worked through lingering hesitation in his surgically repaired knee. But everything clicked after the All-Star break.

Lux exploded for a .347 average, a scorching 1.043 OPS, and seven home runs in 40 games during the heart of the summer. His bat became a lifeline for the Dodgers, and his postseason heroics—including a clutch sacrifice fly in the decisive Game 5 of the World Series against the Yankees—cemented his place in franchise lore.

Gavin Lux #9 of the Los Angeles Dodgers returns to the dugout between innings during Game 5 of the 2024 World Series presented by Capital One between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday, October 30, 2024 in New York, New York. (Photo by Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

However, Lux became part of an ever-growing crowded middle infield for the Dodgers.

Earlier in the offseason, the team announced that superstar Mookie Betts would be sliding back into his first-half role as full-time shortstop. That moves veteran Miguel Rojas to the backup shortstop, and the team also acquired, and then re-signed utility player Tommy Edman to a five-year, $74 million extension in November. Edman can play center field, shortstop and second base.

The Dodgers still have super utility player Chris Taylor on the roster, who can play the outfield as well as third base, shortstop, and second base. Kiké Hernández, another key piece to the Dodgers postseason success, is a free agent, but has announced his intentions of re-signing with the team. Hernández can also play every position on the diamond outside of catcher.

Finally, the Dodgers signed Korean standout Hyeseong Kim last week, a defensive wizard in the KBO at both second base and shortstop. That move made Lux's future in Los Angeles grow even more murky, as the infielders on the roster continued to pile up, causing even more congestion and cross-examination.

The decision to move Lux, who is projected to earn $2.7 million in arbitration, reflects a broader shift in roster construction as the Dodgers look to the future.

In return, Los Angeles acquires Mike Sirota, a 21-year-old outfielder with immense potential. Known for his elite athleticism and advanced approach at the plate, Sirota projects as a cornerstone piece in the Dodgers’ farm system. His speed, defense, and burgeoning power make him a prime candidate to patrol the outfield at Chavez Ravine in the near future.

The deal also includes a coveted competitive-balance Round A draft pick, giving the Dodgers additional flexibility to restock their pipeline.

While Lux’s tenure in Los Angeles may be over, his impact on the franchise will not be forgotten. From his breakout as Baseball America’s Minor League Player of the Year in 2019 to his clutch moments in the 2024 postseason, Lux embodied resilience and determination.

It’s a bittersweet goodbye for Dodger fans, but in baseball’s ever-changing landscape, the game always moves forward and old friends will soon meet again.