Dodgers Trade RHP Mitch White to Blue Jays

The Los Angeles Dodgers traded RHP Mitch White to the Toronto Blue Jays.

By Michael Duarte

Washington Nationals v Los Angeles Dodgers
The Los Angles Dodgers have traded right-handed pitcher Mitch White to the Toronto Blue Jays.

The move comes minutes after the Dodgers traded Jake Lamb to the Seattle Mariners.

Both trades open up spots for the Dodgers on the 40-man roster. The Dodgers acquired minor league pitchers Nick Frasso and Moises Brito. Minor league infielder Alex DeJesus was also included in the deal, going from Los Angeles to Toronto.

White was drafted by the Dodgers in the 2nd round of the 2016 MLB Draft out of Santa Clara University.

In 10 starts and 15 appearances with the Dodgers this season, the 27-year-old White was 1-2 with a 3.70 ERA. White took a no-hitter into the 6th inning twice this season.

Robert Murray of FanSided was the first to report the White to the Blue Jays trade.

