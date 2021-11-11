Dolphins O-lineman's incredible non-TD sends Twitter into frenzy originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston
Miami Dolphins offensive lineman Robert Hunt made the play of the game against the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday Night Football.
And it didn't even count.
On a third-and-goal early in the fourth quarter, the Dolphins dialed up a screen pass for running back Myles Gaskin. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa lofted the ball in Gaskins' direction despite there being two Ravens defenders in the area.
The pass was completed to a Dolphin who took it to the house, but it wasn't Gaskin.
That's 6-foot-6, 327-pound Robert Hunt who caught the pass in stride, immediately thought 'end zone' and impressively extended the ball over the goal line.
Unfortunately, Hunt was flagged for illegal touching after not reporting as an eligible receiver (because the play wasn't a designed screen to the right guard) and the touchdown was called back.
Perhaps the 2020 second-round pick convinced head coach Brian Flores and Miami's offensive staff to call his number on a trick play in the future though.
While it didn't count, NFL Twitter still couldn't get enough of the highlight: