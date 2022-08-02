Dolphins Owner Suspended, Team Loses Draft Picks After NFL's Tampering Investigation

Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross was suspended Tuesday by the NFL following a six-month investigation into tampering allegations stemming from a lawsuit filed by the team's former coach.

Ross will be suspended through October 17th and cannot be at the team's facilities or represent the team at any event. He was also fined $1.5 million and the team lost its first round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft and its third round pick in the 2024 Draft.

He also may not attend any league meeting before the annual meeting in 2023, and he is removed from all league committees indefinitely.

The NFL is docking the #Dolphins two draft picks and suspending owner Stephen Ross as a result of the league’s tampering allegation. pic.twitter.com/A9gaz9pzAf — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 2, 2022

The league found the team had communications with quarterback Tom Brady when we was both a member of the New England Patriots in 2019 and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2021. Miami also communicated with the agent of Sean Payton while he was coach of the New Orleans Saints and did not ask the team for permission.

Investigators also looked into allegations from former head coach Brian Flores that Ross offered him financial incentives to lose games during the 2019 season, which would have improved Miami's draft spot. The league did not find Ross to have been serious in making comments regarding any incentives.

Flores said he was disappointed that Ross will avoid "any meaningful consequences."

Statement from Brian Flores pic.twitter.com/G538eTNOLi — Adam Beasley (@AdamHBeasley) August 2, 2022

The league's investigation found the Dolphins did not intentionally lose games during the 2019 season but the team had impermissible communication with Brady and his agent, Don Yee.

Ross issued a statement staying he "strongly disagreed" with the conclusions of the investigation would would accept the outcome.

Statement from Stephen Ross. pic.twitter.com/Ori647H0oF — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) August 2, 2022

Dolphins vice chairman/limited partner Bruce Beal was fined $500,000 and may not attend any league meeting for the remainder of the year.

Ross will be eligible to return for Miami's October 23rd game at home against the Pittsburgh Steelers, which can be seen on NBC's Sunday Night Football.