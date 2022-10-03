Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa Won't Play Against Jets Sunday: McDaniel

Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said quarterback Tua Tagovailoa won't play against the New York Jets Sunday, after he suffered a concussion last week in a game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

McDaniel made the announcement at a news conference Monday, and said it was unknown when Tagovailoa will return to the field.

"We're just focused on making sure he's at optimal health and then crossing that bridge so it's a little early for a definitive timeline beyond that," McDaniel said.

Tagovailova hit his head against the turf during Thursday's game against the Bengals and had to be taken off the field on a stretcher before being taken to a hospital.

Just days before in a game against the Buffalo Bills, Tagovailoa took a hard hit late in the first half and went to the locker room but returned for the start of the third quarter.