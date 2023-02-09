Super Bowl

Donna Kelce Shares Homemade Cookie Recipe Before Super Bowl

Jason and Travis Kelce will share the field as opponents in Super Bowl LVII

By Logan Reardon

Few things in the world are better than homemade chocolate chip cookies.

And when the sweet treats are made by a loved one, they instantly become more delicious.

Donna Kelce is an expert in this field, having made cookies for her sons Jason and Travis since they were kids. Now NFL stars for the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs, Jason and Travis got to enjoy Donna's homemade cookie at Super Bowl LVII Opening Night on Monday.

Travis and Jason Kelce will make history at Super Bowl 57 as the first brothers to compete against each other at the big game.

After handing out the cookies to the brothers, Donna sat down with NBC to share her recipe.

"It's just a basic chocolate chip recipe," she explained. "Brown sugar and flour -- I use both cake flour and regular flour, one cup of each. I take the butter and melt it in the microwave, and that just makes the cookies creamier.

"One thing that I do is I have white chocolate and milk chocolate chips, and I also put in a little bit of cinnamon. That's really the only changes that I do to a cookie recipe. And I let the dough sit overnight in the refrigerator so all the flavors mesh in together. That's about it."

Now that Donna's cookie secrets are out, Eagles and Chiefs fans can add her delicious treats to their Super Bowl dessert menu on Sunday.

