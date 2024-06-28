SoCal drag racing legend John Force faces ‘long road ahead' after 300-mph Funny Car crash

Southern California drag racing legend John Force is improving, but still faces a long road to recovery after a frightening 300-mph crash nearly one week ago in the Virginia Nationals at Virginia Motorsports Park, his team said Thursday.

The 75-year-old Force, who was born in Bell Gardens and lives in Yorba Linda, has been moved out of the hospital's trauma intensive care unit and into a neuro intensive care unit, according to the update posted by the team on X. The hospital staff's primary concerns are around Force's head injury, the team said.

"The move was a welcome positive for his family members, who have maintained a daily presence at the hospital all week," the team said in its statement.

Force was on his first-round run in Funny Car eliminations Sunday when the engine exploded at the finish line. The car crossed the strip's centerline and slammed into the driver's side left concrete guard wall. The car then careened back across the track and hit the other wall.

Force was alert and talking to safety workers immediately after the fiery crash. He was examined by an NHRA medical team before he was airlifted from the track.

John Force Racing teammate Austin Prock won Sunday's Funny Car division, topping Bob Tasca III in the final round.

"(The trophy) is going straight to the hospital to John Force," Prock said in the winners’ circle. "It's just tough to see somebody go through that, especially when it's somebody you really care about, but I know he’ll be back. We're race car drivers and we have to flip the switch. I know John wanted us to be out here, going rounds and I’m glad we did our job.”

Force, who won a record 157th NHRA race three weeks ago in New Hampshire, was seriously injured in 2007 at age 58 in another crash in Ennis, Texas. He is pursuing his 17th NHRA Funny Car championship after winning the series' first eight races. He stands in second place behind Prock in the driver's championship.

Daughter Brittany Force, 37, is a two-time NHRA Drag Racing Series Top Fuel dragster champion. She also was competing in Sunday's event, but does not plan to compete at this weekend's Summit Racing Equipment Nationals in Ohio.

"Instead, she will remain at the hospital with her family in solidarity for her father," the team said..

Prock will compete at the event.

Daughters Courtney Fallon Force-Rahal and Ashley Corinne Force Hood also competed in the NHRA Funny Car series.