sports

Drag racing legend John Force hospitalized after fiery 300-mph Funny Car crash

The engine of the 75-year-old racer's Funny Car failed and exploded in flames at Virginia Motorsports Park.

By Jonathan Lloyd

John Force, of Yorba Linda, waves at the Thunder Valley Nationals on June 9, 2024 at Bristol Dragway in Bristol, Tennessee.
Getty

Southern California drag racing legend John Force was alert and talking to safety workers immediately after a fiery 300-mph crash Sunday in the Virginia Nationals at Virginia Motorsports Park.

The 75-year-old Force, who was born in Bell Gardens and lives in Yorba Linda, was examined by an NHRA medical team before he was airlifted from the track, according to a statement from John Force Racing.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

Force was on his first-round run in Funny Car eliminations when the engine exploded at the finish line. The car crossed the strip's centerline and slammed into the driver's side left concrete guard wall. The car then careened back across the track and hit the other wall.

John Force Racing teammate Austin Prock won Sunday's Funny Car division, topping Bob Tasca III in the final round.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

"(The trophy) is going straight to the hospital to John Force," Prock said in the winners’ circle. "It's just tough to see somebody go through that, especially when it's somebody you really care about, but I know he’ll be back. We're race car drivers and we have to flip the switch. I know John wanted us to be out here, going rounds and I’m glad we did our job.”

Force, who won a record 157th NHRA race three weeks ago in New Hampshire, was seriously injured in 2007 at age 58 in another crash in Ennis, Texas. He is pursuing his 17th NHRA Funny Car championship after winning the series' first eight races. He stands in second place behind Prock in the driver's championship.

Local

Get Los Angeles's latest local news on crime, entertainment, weather, schools, COVID, cost of living and more. Here's your go-to source for today's LA news.

SPACEX 1 hour ago

See how Sunday's SpaceX rocket launch looked around Southern California

Israel-Hamas War 2 hours ago

Person with spiked post arrested in clash outside Los Angeles synagogue

This article tagged under:

sports
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us