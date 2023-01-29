NFL Playoffs

Drake Places $1.1 million Bet on Chiefs Over Bengals in AFC Title Game

Drake is putting major money on the Chiefs to advance to the Super Bowl

By Max Molski

NBC Universal, Inc.

Drake places $1.1 million bet on Chiefs over Bengals in AFC title game originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

As if an ankle injury wasn’t bad enough, Patrick Mahomes now needs to overcome the “Drake Curse” against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

Drake took to Instagram late Saturday night and posted a screenshot of a $1.1 million bet on Mahomes’ Kansas City Chiefs to beat the Bengals in the AFC Championship Game.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

A Chiefs win would earn Drake a payout of over $2 million, while a loss would add to the notion that his support winds up backfiring against the teams he roots for. Just ask Alabama football, Kentucky men’s basketball and even Serena Williams.

Despite his notable losses, Drake succeeded recently by betting against the Cincinnati Bengals on the big stage. The rapper cashed in over $2.27 million on bets from the Los Angeles Rams’ Super Bowl LVI win over the Bengals last February.

Drake also has recent history with Mahomes, the star Chiefs quarterback who will play on Sunday despite suffering a high ankle sprain in the divisional round against the Jacksonville Jaguars. On 2021's “Lemon Pepper Freestyle,” he said, “Patty Mahomes ‘bout to fall short a couple hunnid,” to which Mahomes replied with a simple gif:

Sports

Get today's sports news out of Los Angeles. Here's the latest on the Dodgers, Lakers, Angels, Kings, Galaxy, LAFC, USC, UCLA and more LA teams.

NFL Playoffs

NFL Playoffs: Championship Sunday Live Updates

jalen hurts

Jalen Hurts Arrives in Snazzy Fit Before Eagles-49ers NFC Title Game

Now, Drake is in danger of falling short a full million unless Mahomes gets back to the Super Bowl.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

NFL PlayoffsNFLDrake
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us