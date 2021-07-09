Los Angeles Dodgers

Drake Has Private Dinner at Dodger Stadium Thanks to Donation to Dodgers Foundation

The "God's Plan" singer had a private dinner at an empty Dodger Stadium on Thursday night in Los Angeles.

Phoenix Suns v Los Angeles Lakers - Game Six
Jim Poorten/Getty Images

Life is sweet when you're Drake.

The Canadian rapper, singer, actor, producer, and entrepreneur was spotted by a local news helicopter on Thursday night wining and dining his date at Dodger Stadium.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

According to TMZ, the date was with Johanna Leia, the mother of Sierra Canyon High School star and UCLA commit Amari Bailey, who his teammates with LeBron James' son, Bronny James.

Drake was recently spotted sitting next to Johanna and Michael B. Jordan at a Sierra Canyon game on June 18. Drake even tried to argue a call with the referee on behalf of Sierra Canyon. Prior to that, Drake sat courtside for Suns vs. Lakers playoff game at Staples Center with his son Adonis in tow.

The private date featured a white dinner table right outside the Dodgers dugout. On the table were several bouquets of flowers, and multiple dishes for the couple to dine on. There was even a private bartender nearby to make whatever drinks they wanted.

As part of the private dinner event, which sources told NBC LA was arranged prior to Thursday night after Drake made a sizable donation to the reigning World Champions' charity, the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation, the couple received custom Dodger jerseys with their name on them.

Drake lives in nearby Calabasas, and is close neighbors with the Keeping Up With The Kardashian's clan. Drake may have even gotten the idea from Kim Kardashian's ex-husband Kanye West, who famously proposed during a private event at AT&T Park in San Francisco.

Local

Local news from across Southern California

Buena Park 1 hour ago

One Person Injured in Shooting Outside of Knott's Berry Farm

Los Angeles Dodgers 2 hours ago

Los Angeles Dodgers Injury Updates: Clayton Kershaw Goes on IL With Elbow Inflammation

Meanwhile, the Dodgers had no use for their home stadium on Thursday night as they were busying finishing off a four-game series with the Marlins in Miami. The Dodgers won the game 6-1, but lost three out of four overall.

This article tagged under:

Los Angeles DodgersMLBDodger StadiumLeBron JamesBaseball
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us