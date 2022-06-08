2022 NBA Finals

Draymond Green Greeted With NSFW Chant From Celtics Fans in NBA Finals Game 3

Draymond heard it from Celtics fans

By Eric He

Draymond greeted with NSFW chant, loud boos from Boston crowd originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Draymond Green was clearly Public Enemy No. 1 at TD Garden in Boston during Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday night. 

Green was involved in a couple of incidents in the first half of Game 2, earning a technical foul after an altercation with Grant Williams and avoiding a second technical following a kerfuffle with Jaylen Brown.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

If Green’s plan was to get under the skin of the Celtics and their fans, he was successful.

Green was roundly booed by the Boston faithful during pregame introductions, and then later when he touched the ball in the first quarter of Game 3. Fans also started a couple of chants - one of them was “Draymond sucks” and the other was NSFW.

Related: Draymond's mom goes off on Barkley, Perk for remarks about son

This is hardly the first time that Green has been singled out by another team’s fanbase. We’ll see if it ignites him for the remainder of the series.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

2022 NBA FinalsGolden State WarriorsBoston CelticsDraymond Green
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene LX News Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us