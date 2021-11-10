Ducks GM Bob Murray resigns, enters alcohol abuse program originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Anaheim Ducks executive vice president and general manager Bob Murray has resigned from his position, the team announced on Wednesday night.

Executive Vice President and General Manager Bob Murray has resigned from his position, effective immediately. As announced yesterday, Jeff Solomon will be the club’s Interim General Manager. https://t.co/JDmSDWRLxx — Anaheim Ducks (@AnaheimDucks) November 11, 2021

Murray, 66, will enter an alcohol abuse program.

Assistant general manager Jeff Solomon will take over as interim GM.

The announcement comes just over 24 hours after the Ducks put Murray on administrative leave pending an ongoing investigation into his workplace conduct. There had been no rumblings of an investigation into Murray until the team's announcement on Tuesday.

Following Murray's resignation, Ducks owners Henry and Susan Samueli released the following statement:

"First and foremost, we apologize on behalf of the organization to anyone affected by misconduct from Bob. We expect every member of our organization to be treated with respect and will not stand for abuse of any kind.

"Bob tendered his resignation this morning, while also informing us of his decision to enter an alcohol abuse program. While we do not condone his conduct, we fully support his efforts to improve his physical and mental health by asking for help.

"We will now begin a methodical, extensive search for a permanent general manager to lead us forward. We expect to complete this process no later than next summer."

Murray also released his own statement:

"I want to apologize to anyone adversely affected by my behavior. I vow to make changes to my life, starting with enrolling in a treatment program. I want to thank Henry and Susan Samueli, and Michael Schulman, as working for them has been one of the highlights of my career. As I step away from the Ducks, I will focus my attention on where it should be: improving my life for the betterment of my family and friends."

Murray was the third-longest-tenured general manager in the NHL before his resignation. He has been with the Ducks' organization since 2005 and was promoted to the general manager role in 2008.

This is an ongoing story and will be updated.