Los Angeles Dodgers

Dustin May to have season-ending elbow surgery in the latest blow to the Dodgers' rotation

Dodgers pitcher Dustin May will undergo season-ending elbow surgery this month. It's the latest blow to a Los Angeles rotation that has been hit hard by injuries.

Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Minnesota Twins 7-3 during a baseball game at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.

Dodgers pitcher Dustin May will undergo season-ending elbow surgery this month, the latest blow to a Los Angeles rotation that has been hit hard by injuries.

The 25-year-old right-hander will have his right flexor tendon repaired on July 18. Dr. Neal ElAttrache will perform the procedure in Los Angeles, the team said Tuesday.

May had been rehabbing his flexor pronator strain after having a platelet-rich plasma injection six weeks ago and going on the 60-day injured list May 23.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

It will be the second major surgery of May's career. His 2021 season ended after two months when he underwent Tommy John surgery. He returned last August and pitched six games before lower back tightness ended his season.

May was 4-1 with a 2.63 ERA and 34 strikeouts in nine starts this season.

Dodgers right-hander Walker Buehler has not pitched this year while recovering from Tommy John surgery, although he is hoping to be back late in the season.

Sports

Get today's sports news out of Los Angeles. Here's the latest on the Dodgers, Lakers, Angels, Kings, Galaxy, LAFC, USC, UCLA and more LA teams.

LAFC 33 mins ago

MLS record crowd of 82,110 at the Rose Bowl sees Riqui Puig lead Galaxy to 2-1 win over rival LAFC

Los Angeles Dodgers 43 mins ago

Evan Phillips blows save as Pirates rally past Dodgers 9-7

Julio Urías recently returned to the rotation, although he struggled in his first outing off the injured list.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Los Angeles Dodgers
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us