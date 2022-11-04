Eagles GM Howie Roseman Has NSFW Response to Fan's ‘You Are Forgiven' Sign

Howie Roseman has NSFW response to Eagles fan's 'You are forgiven' sign originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Philadelphia Eagles are 8-0 for the first time in franchise history, and Howie Roseman is a big reason why.

The Eagles general manager made several big-time additions over the offseason, highlighted by a draft night trade for star wide receiver A.J. Brown.

It had been a while since an elite wide receiver donned midnight green, though it wasn't exactly for a lack of trying on the Eagles' part. In recent years, the team spent a first-round pick on Jalen Reagor and a second-round pick on J.J. Arcega-Whiteside (and we all know how those selections turned out).

So with Brown now in the fold, an Eagles fan brought a sign to Thursday night's game against the Houston Texans letting Roseman know he had been forgiven for those wide receiver draft misses.

Yep haha . Howie came and talked to us😂 legendary pic.twitter.com/BIlFuhi7Mi — holly (@xoholly) November 3, 2022

(To be fair to Roseman, Chip Kelly had personnel control when the team drafted Nelson Agholor).

Roseman spotted the sign pregame, walked over to the stands and playfully reminded the fan about who helped deliver the franchise its first Lombardi Trophy.

"Wait a minute, I'm f***ing forgiven for your first Super Bowl?" Roseman asked. "F*** you! Let's f***ing go! F*** you!"

Incredible.

Brown has certainly made it easier to forget about Reagor, JJAW and other flops at the position. He caught a touchdown for the third consecutive game in the 29-17 win over Houston while making four receptions for 59 yards.

The one-time Pro Bowler is now up to 43 receptions for 718 yards and six touchdowns through eight games. He's currently on pace to finish with roughly 1,525 yards, which would smash Mike Quick's single-season franchise record of 1,409 yards set in 1983.