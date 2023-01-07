Eagles' Jalen Hurts Reportedly Expected to Start Vs. Giants

Hurts reportedly expected to start vs. Giants originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The worst-kept secret of the week if finally out.

Jalen Hurts is expected to start for the Eagles in Week 18, according to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo.

This isn’t much of a surprise even after Hurts was limited all week and even though the Eagles listed him as questionable on their final injury report on Friday.

Because head coach Nick Sirianni on Friday morning said Hurts was “trending in the right direction” to start this game and Hurts’ teammates confirmed he was taking first-team reps in practice.

Those first-team reps are a great indication of who is about to play in the upcoming game. Gardner Minshew got those reps the last two weeks.

It’ll be a big boost for the Eagles to get their MVP-candidate quarterback back in Week 18 in a game that can clinch the No. 1 seed in the NFC. A win in either of the last two games also would have accomplished that feat but the Eagles were 0-2 with Gardner Minshew at quarterback.

While Minshew played well in the loss against Dallas, he struggled last week against the Saints.

With Hurts back in action on Sunday afternoon, the Eagles might have to call the game a little differently than they usually would in an effort to protect Hurts’ right shoulder.

“Again, I think he's savvy about how he goes down,” Sirianni said. “It's going to be more so some different things of how we talk to him about that and tell him, ‘Hey, we don't want to you take this hit here or there.’

“Sure, he's competitive and he's going to want to go out and do everything he can do, but he also has to understand regardless of with the shoulder or without the shoulder, that he has to be smart of when takes hits and when he doesn't take hits, and we have to be smart ourselves as to how we call that as well.”

In addition to Hurts, the Eagles will also have safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson and defensive end Robert Quinn back in action on Sunday. Both were activated off IR on Saturday afternoon.

Hurts, 24, was legitimately playing at an MVP level before he suffered a sprained shoulder against the Bears on Dec. 18. And his MVP case probably got a boost when we’ve seen the Eagles struggle at times without him.

In 14 games this season, Hurts has a 13-1 record, completing 67.3% of his passes for 3,472 yards with 22 touchdowns and 5 interceptions. He’s also picked up 747 rushing yards and 13 rushing touchdowns.