Eagles Pull Off Blockbuster Trade for Robert Quinn

The Eagles on Wednesday pulled off a blockbuster trade to acquire Pro Bowler Robert Quinn from the Bears.

By Dave Zangaro

Eagles pull off blockbuster trade to bolster pass rush originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Eagles are 6-0 but they’re not resting.

They’re loading up for a Super Bowl run.

A few days before next Tuesday’s trade deadline, the Eagles have pulled off a blockbuster trade for Pro Bowl defensive end Robert Quinn, a league source confirmed to NBC Sports Philadelphia. The trade was first reported by ESPN and NFL Network.

The Eagles gave up a 2023 fourth-round pick in the trade.

Quinn, 32, is off to a slow start this season with just 1 sack and 3 quarterback hits in 7 games. But he’s one year removed from an 18 1/2 sack season in 2021 that sent him to his third-career Pro Bowl.

While the Eagles had to give up a draft pick to acquire Quinn, it doesn’t look like his big salary got in the way. Here’s some important detail from NFL Network:

Quinn has been in the NFL since 2011 (he was the 14th overall pick by the Rams) and has 102 career sacks.

Adding Quinn to a defensive line that already has Haason Reddick, Josh Sweat, Javon Hargrave, Fletcher Cox, Brandon Graham, Jordan Davis and more might be downright scary for opposing offenses. Quinn will help replace Derek Barnett, who went down with an ACL tear earlier in the season.

(More coming …)

