El Clasico Coming to Texas for Preseason Summer Match Between Barcelona and Real Madrid

Some of the biggest global soccer stars are heading to Texas this summer. No, this isn't about the speculation that Lionel Messi could be headed to the MLS.

Rather, the Lone Star State will host a preseason iteration of El Clasico, the historic matchup between Real Madrid and Barcelona.

The Spanish giants will face off for the second-straight year on American soil.

What is El Clasico?

El Clasico is the name for games between FC Barcelona and Real Madrid, the two most valuable football clubs in the world. They have combined for 19 Champions League titles and 61 La Liga titles.

There have already been five meetings between the two clubs in the past year, with Barcelona holding a 3-2 lead on the season. However, the latest meeting – in the semifinals of the Copa del Rey – ended in a 4-0 drubbing by Madrid.

When is the El Clasico preseason match?

The two sides will face off on Saturday, July 29, two weeks before league play returns in Spain.

Where is the El Clasico preseason match?

El Clasico is headed to AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

For some of these players, this could be a preview for the 2026 World Cup where AT&T Stadium is a confirmed location and rumored to even host the championship game.

This will be the third time these two clubs have played each other in the U.S. Back in 2017, both teams brought stacked rosters with Neymar, Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi leading Barcelona to a 3-2 victory over Gareth Bale, Luka Modric and Casemiro of Real Madrid in Miami, Fla., during the 2017 International Champions Cup. They also played each other last summer at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nev.

Who are some of the key players involved in El Clasico?

Just because it’s a preseason match, don’t expect either team to resort to their B team.

During the 2017 meeting in Miami, all of those household names played for at least half the game, many for longer.

Barcelona’s league-leading roster currently includes midfielder Frenkie de Jong, striker Robert Lewandowski and Spanish duo Pedri and Gavi. Meanwhile, Real Madrid’s roster is headlined by reigning Ballon d’Or winner Karim Benzema, Brazilian Vinicius Junior and a number of decorated veterans such as Modric, Eden Hazard and Antonio Rudiger.

Real Madrid has also recently been linked with both Jude Bellingham and Kylian Mbappe. The summer transfer window for La Liga opens July 1 so depending on how quickly negotiations move, other big names could make their way stateside.