US Open

Elena Rybakina Says She Does Not Feel Like a Wimbledon Champion

The 23-year-old of Kazakhstan said she'd be ranked No. 2 in the world if she received ranking points for her Wimbledon victory

By Julia Elbaba

Elena Rybakina
Getty Images

World No. 25 Elena Rybakina said she does not feel like a Wimbledon champion.

Rybakina, who won the grass court Slam this year, said in a press conference on Friday that she calculated she would have been ranked No. 2 in the world if the event had not stripped ranking points.

The 23-year-old of Kazakhstan also revealed she would be “receiving better treatment” if she was a top-10 player, pointing to playing No. 9 Garbine Muguruza on court 4 at the Western & Southern Open last week.

“I feel like I'm not a Wimbledon champion,” she said. “The point situation, we cannot change, but … it's not fair. Many players are paying for these decisions.”

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

In April, the All England Club announced they would be banning Russians and Belarusians from the grass court event.

In response, the ATP and WTA made the decision to strip ranking points from this year’s event. Competitors were granted prize money out of a record-setting purse of 40.3 million pounds ($50.5 million).

“It was always my dream to win Wimbledon and I did not get the winning feeling,” Rybakina said.

Sports

Get today's sports news out of Los Angeles. Here's the latest on the Dodgers, Lakers, Angels, Kings, Galaxy, LAFC, USC, UCLA and more LA teams.

Citi Taste of Tennis 2 mins ago

Tennis Star Belinda Bencic Gives Her Two Cents on Pre-Match Meals

NASCAR Cup Series 26 mins ago

NASCAR at Daytona Schedule: How to Watch, TV, Odds, Favorites

Rybakina is set to face a qualifier who is TBD in the first round of the US Open on Monday, Aug. 29.

This article tagged under:

US OpenElena Rybakina
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene LX News Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us