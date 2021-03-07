Philadelphia 76ers

Embiid, Simmons Will Miss All-Star Game After Contact With COVID-Positive Person

The game in Atlanta is going forward as scheduled

By Rudy Chinchilla

Ben Simmons #25 of the Philadelphia 76ers and Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers look on during a game against the Washington Wizards
Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

Sixers players Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons will miss Sunday’s NBA All-Star Game after coming into contact with someone who tested positive for coronavirus.

The pair were in contact with their Philadelphia barber, who tested positive, a source confirmed to NBC Sports Philadelphia’s John Clark. The NBA issued a statement ruling both out Sunday afternoon.

The league said they were in contact with the barber before arriving to Atlanta for the game. However, no other player or member of the Sixers' coaching staff in Atlanta will have to miss out because "they were not in contact with the individual in Philadelphia," the league said.

Sports

Sports news

College Basketball 20 hours ago

USC Stuns UCLA 64-63 on Tahj Eaddy's Late 3-Pointer

Miracle on Ice 21 hours ago

‘Miracle on Ice' Star Mark Pavelich Dies at Treatment Home

Sixer Coach Doc Rivers will be coaching Team Durant at the game.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

Earlier, Rivers had said it was "not looking great" when referring to Embiid and Simmons' participation in the game.

This article tagged under:

Philadelphia 76ersDoc RiversJoel Embiid
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us