English Premier League Matchweek 10 key games, odds, more originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea
It’s hard to believe, but it’s already double-digit matchweek time in the English Premier League.
Though a round of games were postponed following Queen Elizabeth’s death, the league campaign is picking up pace and every point becomes more and more crucial.
Heading into the weekend, Arsenal remain top of the table with 21 points after winning last Saturday’s north London derby against Tottenham, while Manchester City are one point behind following a 6-3 drubbing of Manchester United in their derby.
Let’s preview the action for Matchweek 10 of the 2022-23 EPL season:
What are the key games from Matchweek 10 of the 2022 English Premier League season?
After having a marquee game in Matchweek 9, the schedule intensifies for the Gunners. Let’s take a look at the key games for Matchweek 10:
- Arsenal vs. Liverpool, Sunday: This is the headliner for Matchweek 10. If the Gunners want to remain in first place, then beating the Reds at home will be a critical test. Liverpool currently sit ninth in the table with a game in hand, having drawn four of seven contests. Two teams that want to dominate the ball and press high on defense to get the ball back? Yeah, that should be phenomenal football.
- Brighton vs. Spurs, Saturday: Brighton quietly have pushed themselves to fourth in the table despite losing their manager, Graham Potter, to Chelsea. Roberto De Zerbi has come in to lead the way, and Brighton shocked Liverpool at Anfield. Can they do the same at home against Tottenham? Or will Antonio Conte’s men bounce back from last week’s derby loss?
- West Ham vs. Fulham, Sunday: It’s another London derby on Sunday. The Hammers are taking on the Cottagers in a game between two teams that have surprised spectators. West Ham is currently in 15th place while Fulham is in eighth, a complete reversal of how many expected them to perform this year. Fulham look resilient and technically mature under Marco Silva, so let’s see if they can keep that up in this West vs. East London fixture.
How to watch Arsenal vs. Liverpool in the U.S.
Sports
Get today's sports news out of Los Angeles. Here's the latest on the Dodgers, Lakers, Angels, Kings, Galaxy, LAFC, USC, UCLA and more LA teams.
Viewers in the U.S. who want to tune in for Arsenal vs. Liverpool can catch the game on TV via USA Network. Telemundo will broadcast the game in Spanish. Kickoff time is slated for 11:30 a.m. ET.
English Premier League Matchweek 10 odds
Here’s how this week’s fixtures are expected to go, with all odds courtesy of our betting partner, PointsBet (home team listed first):
Chelsea vs. Wolves
Chelsea: -261
Wolves: +700
Draw: +375
Bournemouth vs. Leicester
Bournemouth: +240
Leicester: +105
Draw: +260
Newcastle vs. Brentford
Newcastle: -131
Brentford: +325
Draw: +280
Manchester City vs. Southampton
City: -901
Southampton: +1800
Draw: +850
Brighton vs. Spurs
Brighton: +165
Spurs: +160
Draw: +240
West Ham vs. Fulham
West Ham: -136
Fulham: +350
Draw: +280
Crystal Palace vs. Leeds United
Palace: +105
Leeds: +250
Draw: +250
Arsenal vs. Liverpool
Arsenal: +145
Liverpool: +165
Draw: +260
Everton vs. Manchester United
Everton: +270
United: -104
Draw: +250
Nottingham Forest vs. Aston Villa
Forest: +230
Villa: +115
Draw: +240
Editor's note: All odds are provided by our partner, PointsBet. PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links.