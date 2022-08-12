US Womens Soccer

Equal Pay Deal For US Women's Soccer Approved by Judge

After players Megan Rapinoe, Becky Sauerbrunn and Alex Morgan sued in 2016, the settlement between the U.S. women's team and the sport's governing body is seeing some progress

WWCup Japan US Soccer Megan Rapinoe
AP

The proposed $24 million settlement between U.S. women soccer players and the sport’s American governing body was given preliminary approval Thursday by a federal judge, who scheduled a Dec. 5 hearing for final approval.

U.S. District Judge R. Gary Klausner granted the motion for approval filed by the players.

“Most significantly, the unopposed settlement agreement accomplishes the plaintiffs' goal for litigation: equal pay," he wrote. “The court is satisified that the settlement is a fair and reasonable resolution."

Players, including Megan Rapinoe, Becky Sauerbrunn and Alex Morgan, filed a complaint with the federal Equal Employment Opportunity Commission in April 2016. The players sued three years later, seeking damages under the federal Equal Pay Act and Title VII of the Civil Rights Act.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The sides settled the working conditions portion in December 2020, dealing with issues such as charter flights, accommodations and playing surfaces.

They agreed in February to settle the remainder for $22 million to be split into individual amounts proposed by the players. In addition, the settlement calls for the U.S. Soccer Federation to establish a fund with $2 million to benefit the players in their post-soccer careers and charitable efforts aimed at growing the sport for women.

Klausner wrote the parties agreed that settlement funds will be distributed to players based on playing time and their lawyers anticipated requesting “no more than approximately 30% of the common fund.”

Sports

Get today's sports news out of Los Angeles. Here's the latest on the Dodgers, Lakers, Angels, Kings, Galaxy, LAFC, USC, UCLA and more LA teams.

NFL 1 hour ago

Here Are the Favorites to Win NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year

1 hour ago

Bubba Wallace Signs Contract Extension With Michael Jordan's 23XI Racing

The settlement was contingent on the USSF reaching collective bargaining agreements to pay its men’s and women’s teams equally. The federation in May announced separate labor contracts through December 2028 with the unions for both national teams.

Klausner told the USSF to send the players' lawyers a list of eligible players within 14 days and then gave the players' lawyers 21 days after that to notify eligible players of the settlement.

Klausner set a Dec. 1 deadline for the filing of motions for attorneys' fees and for final approval.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

US Womens Soccer
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene LX News Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us